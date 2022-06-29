This Movie-Themed Butt Plug Candle Just Came Out and Yes You Heard That Right

Okay babes, sit the hell down, because we have something you’re going to want to see.

If you haven’t yet seen the brilliant A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, please hie your ass to the theater at once, if only to appreciate the glory of this amazing piece of merch.

Inspired by Jamie Lee Curtis’s IRS Auditor Trophy that’s proudly displayed in the background of her cubicle, A24 (which apparently makes candles now, ok) the Butt Plug candle is coming to the A24 in June, just in time for Pride.

Ok, we know what you’re wondering: what will the scent be? That’s obviously the first question that comes to mind when hearing about a butt plug candle. The candle rings in at $60 and the “nots” are: Sage leaf, suede, lime, lily of the valley, fleur d’oranger, white musk and lavender dryer sheet.

Lavender dryer sheet! Sign me up.

Now I know what you’re thinking: can this candle double as a butt plug? Probably not. I’m going to say no, just because nobody wants to be dealing with a waxy mess up there. But I’m sure some of you will try it anyway, and for that, I commend you. Buy it here, if you dare!