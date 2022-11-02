Mrs. & Mrs

Miss Grand International Contestants Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín Announce Their Nuptials via Social Media

By

Congrats are in order for Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentín, and Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, who announced their secret nuptials on social media. 


The happy couple shared a post in Spanish on Instagram, letting the world in on their relationship with the caption, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to it on a special day. 28/10/22.”

The Instagram reel they shared highlighted intimate moments from their lives together, such as beach trips, their engagement day, and their wedding day. 

Valentín and Varela both competed for the title of Miss Grand International in 2020. The beauty competition brings contestants from all over the world to represent their country for the title of Miss Grand International, while campaigning against war and violence. Both contestants placed in the top 10 of the 2020 competition. 

There’s been an outpouring of love for Varela and Valentín. Even the Miss Grand International competition also shared their support for the couple with a post captioned, “Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support “LOVE” without boundaries.”


Other beauty pageant contestants showered Varela and Valentín with support with Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba, stated, “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union”.

Miss Mexico 2020, Angela Yuriar, shared in Spanish, “WOOOW! congratulations, I hope you have all the happiness you deserve long live love.”

Miss Grand International 2021 Samantha Bernardo posted, “Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove!”

Varela responded to all of the support with the following comment in Spanish, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Infinite thanks.”

Tags: Argentina, Beauty Pageant, Fabiola Valentin, LGBTQ, Mariana Varela, Marriage Equality, Miss Grand International, Puerto Rico
