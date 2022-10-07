Bodies Bodies Bodies

Everyone on the Internet is Wondering Where Mario’s Butt Went

By

Yesterday, Nintendo fans everywhere were stunned and appalled to hear the first sampling of Chris Pratt’s voicework for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It was enough that Pratt insult audiences by not using a hilariously cartoonish 1930s Italian accent for the role, but lo, there was more to come.

Fans across the world felt the sharp stabs of betrayal to learn that our beloved Mario—a thicc icon—had gotten whatever the opposite of a BBL is.

That’s correct: Mario, a man whose butt used to take up 3/4s of his entire character design, has been transformed into an assless wonder. And fans are having absolutely none of it.

Honestly, how did they THINK we’d feel?

It’s bad enough that Chris Pratt is playing Mario, but this is simply a bridge too far.

But it’s not too late to fix this monumental error.

Quick, somebody start a petition.

This is the world we want to live in.

Tags: Butt, Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Mario, Mario Butt, Mario snacc, Nintendo, Super Mario Brothers, Super Mario Brothers Movie, thicc
Read More
The Broadway-Bound Musical <i>The Notebook</i> is Queerer Than You Think
lifelong love
The Broadway-Bound Musical The Notebook is Queerer Than You Think
BY Lauren Emily Whalen
Does Shay Mitchell Have Something to Tell Us?
Twitter Detectives
Does Shay Mitchell Have Something to Tell Us?
BY Johnny Levanier
This New Ruling is Big News for Polyamorous Folks
The Law
This New Ruling is Big News for Polyamorous Folks
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX