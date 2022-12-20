Who is the Hot Mystery Man at the January 6th Hearings?

I am writing to you as someone who has just spent the better part of last night and this morning frantically searching the back alleys of the Internet just to figure out who a certain sexy Kinzinger aide is.

Why, you might ask? Because he’s hot. And I am not the only one disturbed by his beauty.

Find ya someone that looks at you the way this aide looks at Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/L89gd3FKbq — Horus 𓂀 (@eyeHorusdotEth) December 19, 2022

Who is the hot, angry-looking guy behind Adam Kinzinger in today’s hearings? — Lady Catherine de Bourgh says (@KojiSky1) October 13, 2022

In fact, the only reason I’ve gone down this path was because I was alerted to the hotness of this (probably, sadly) Republican Adonis by an email I received last night alerting me to his existence. The title read: “Who is he?” Attached was a picture of the blond in question.

Reader, I knew it was up to me to solve this mystery. Who was this hot blond who gave the Jan 6 Clark Kent a run for his money? I had to find out.

Yet after hours of fruitless searching, I have come up short. I’ve searched “Adam Kinzinger aide hot.” I’ve searched “Jan 6 committee aides hot.” I’ve even done some searches where I omit the word “hot” entirely. And yet…nothing.

But fear not, for I have not, and I shall not, give up. I will crack this case and reveal to myself and the three other people who care exactly who this man is.

Don’t worry—INTO is on the case.