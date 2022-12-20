Calling All Cars

Who is the Hot Mystery Man at the January 6th Hearings?

By

I am writing to you as someone who has just spent the better part of last night and this morning frantically searching the back alleys of the Internet just to figure out who a certain sexy Kinzinger aide is.

Why, you might ask? Because he’s hot. And I am not the only one disturbed by his beauty.

In fact, the only reason I’ve gone down this path was because I was alerted to the hotness of this (probably, sadly) Republican Adonis by an email I received last night alerting me to his existence. The title read: “Who is he?” Attached was a picture of the blond in question.

Reader, I knew it was up to me to solve this mystery. Who was this hot blond who gave the Jan 6 Clark Kent a run for his money? I had to find out.

Yet after hours of fruitless searching, I have come up short. I’ve searched “Adam Kinzinger aide hot.” I’ve searched “Jan 6 committee aides hot.” I’ve even done some searches where I omit the word “hot” entirely. And yet…nothing.

But fear not, for I have not, and I shall not, give up. I will crack this case and reveal to myself and the three other people who care exactly who this man is.

Don’t worry—INTO is on the case.

Tags: Adam Kinzinger, hot blond, hot kinzinger aide, J6 committee, January 6 hearings, mystery hottie, Mystery Man, sexy kinzinger aide, sexy man
Read More
Disney+’s Latest Sizzle Reel Teases the Return of <I>Loki</I>
MCU Mischief
Disney+’s Latest Sizzle Reel Teases the Return of Loki
BY Joshua S. Mackey
A Fake News Headline About a Woman Being “Arrested” for Transphobia is Making the Rounds and Oh Boy…
Fake News
A Fake News Headline About a Woman Being “Arrested” for Transphobia is Making the Rounds and Oh Boy…
BY Henry Giardina
Everyone is Gagging Over the Nepo Baby Discourse
The Discourse
Everyone is Gagging Over the Nepo Baby Discourse
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX