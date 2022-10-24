Jason Momoa’s Butt is Turning Everyone Into a Fishing Enthusiast

Sports and outdoor activities: we hate them! Obviously I can’t speak for the entire gay community here—I can only speak for myself when I say that I hate spending time moving my body and being outdoors.

But you know who doesn’t? Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who showed off the amazing results of a series of “brutal” leg days on a recent fishing trip. Wearing nothing but a thong, the man showed off his cheeks for all to see on Instagram.

And wouldn’t you know it, suddenly me, you, and everyone we know is finding that fishing is our new favorite hobby.

Jason Momoa shares new photos and videos fishing: “sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week.” pic.twitter.com/qG3gBTKujV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2022

Sunday Funday indeed…

Jason Momoa if you’re reading this, I’m free to go fishing this weekend. I love fishing. It’s my passion. I’m free this weekend to go fishing. Please take me fishing. https://t.co/21zjJUu4OT — joshua gutterman tranen (@jdgtranen) October 24, 2022

We love fishing and it’s definitely not a new thing…we’ve always loved fishing we promise.

do NOT leave me alone on a boat with Jason Momoa https://t.co/O9wkBA2fwF — 🐈 (@latinIoads) October 24, 2022

Oh lucky fish to be caught by such a man…

Jason Momoa needs to use my face as a resting place for that perfect gluteus maximus pic.twitter.com/sGcdES1u2S — xenomorph (@yezzzurp) October 24, 2022

Speechless.

OMG Jason Momoa pic.twitter.com/V2NRR0z2IY — Sett 🍎🔥 Season of the Witch 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@SettCandy) October 24, 2022

My new identity? Fish twink.

Don’t ever let them tell you God isn’t good.

You have got to love the Lord for making things like Jason Momoa. My gawd. https://t.co/NFaU0mQ9W5 — octopuses&happiness (@poniesnbourbon) October 24, 2022

Those cheeks can shift the mighty tide!

people often think theres a storm around jason momoa but its really just the thunderous clap of his ass cheeks https://t.co/ub13qdASog — the isabella miss steak (@cosmiciz) October 24, 2022

Pass the popcorn and the lube:

jason momoa out here casually serving ass pic.twitter.com/XFuBwAY7aY — jam SEENT BLACK ADAM 3X (@beetlebooster) October 24, 2022

We’re all fishermen now.

I WANT TO GO FISHING WITH JASON MOMOA pic.twitter.com/n0uCx6J7R1 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) October 24, 2022