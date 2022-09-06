Dead Ringers

Everyone on Twitter Mistakes Kim Kardashian for Bimini Bon-Boulash After Bizarre Photo Shoot

By

Welcome to Tuesday! The long weekend certainly left us with many blessings, but none of us were quite prepared to reappear online this morning only to be greeted by Kim Kardashian wearing a jock strap.

Today, Kim Kardashian debuted a fresh lewk on the cover of Interview Magazine. The theme is “American Dream,” darling, so Kim donned a blonde wig and blonde eyebrows to match. The vibe is basically Bruce Springsteen meets “Friday Night Lights” meets Axl Rose meets…butt.

Of course, queer folks instantly noticed another top contender for the photo shoot’s inspiration: drag icon and “Miss Congeniality” herself Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Honestly, I get it.

The blonde eyebrows, the in-your-face BAWDY, it’s Bimini all the way.

Kim K has officially been Bimini-pilled and honestly? Fine by me.

Americana, but make it British?

Everyone was thinking the exact same thing.

A very Bimini BBL.

Challenge accepted.

Bimini themself has not yet responded to the cover, and honestly, they don’t have to. Imitation is obviously the sincerest form of flattery, and who better than Bimini to usher in a new era of Kim K?

Tags: Americana, BBL, bimini bon boulash, drag queen, Drag Race, Fashion, Interview, jock strap, Kim Kardashian, photo shoot
