Everyone on Twitter Mistakes Kim Kardashian for Bimini Bon-Boulash After Bizarre Photo Shoot

Welcome to Tuesday! The long weekend certainly left us with many blessings, but none of us were quite prepared to reappear online this morning only to be greeted by Kim Kardashian wearing a jock strap.

Today, Kim Kardashian debuted a fresh lewk on the cover of Interview Magazine. The theme is “American Dream,” darling, so Kim donned a blonde wig and blonde eyebrows to match. The vibe is basically Bruce Springsteen meets “Friday Night Lights” meets Axl Rose meets…butt.

Interview Magazine 🇺🇸 September 2022: American Dream Issue ✨ pic.twitter.com/lxa1fMCD12 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2022

Of course, queer folks instantly noticed another top contender for the photo shoot’s inspiration: drag icon and “Miss Congeniality” herself Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Honestly, I get it.

release the beast, BIMINI! https://t.co/nKwImXscBT — lexi featherston stan updates (@politicalth0t) September 6, 2022

The blonde eyebrows, the in-your-face BAWDY, it’s Bimini all the way.

bimini bon boulash i love your work https://t.co/PEAAfMl18a — austin butler’s campaign co-manager (@KevinLempke) September 6, 2022

Kim K has officially been Bimini-pilled and honestly? Fine by me.

Americana, but make it British?

Sincerely thought this was Bimini at first glance https://t.co/9jAMTxN4vh — sunshine (@2460rd1) September 6, 2022

Everyone was thinking the exact same thing.

I really thought this was Bimini 😭 https://t.co/zHPr3UhXaH — ghost boy (@lifeofbrodes) September 6, 2022

A very Bimini BBL.

I thought bimini got a BBL https://t.co/zUOtZODXIS — salt air is a slur (@leoliveeeeee) September 6, 2022

Challenge accepted.

Bimini has 24 hours to respond https://t.co/rh5ZrnAlTO — Lady Yunalesca 🫧 (@Lounalesca_) September 6, 2022

Bimini themself has not yet responded to the cover, and honestly, they don’t have to. Imitation is obviously the sincerest form of flattery, and who better than Bimini to usher in a new era of Kim K?