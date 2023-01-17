This German Ad is Probably the Worst Thing You’ll See All Day

Today, in the department of “who on Earth asked for this?” we’re weaving you a tale from the far reaches of Germany, where an incredibly tone-deaf new ad for *checks notes* THE POLICE is making the rounds. And not in a good way.

Yesterday, a German user on Twitter who goes by Anna Sorokin (i.e. the “fake German heiress” at the center of the Shonda Rhimes show Inventing Anna) posted this disturbing image alongside a caption which, translated, reads: “i lie on the floor laughing and screaming and question my entire life.”

ich liege lachend und schreiend auf dem boden und hinterfrage mein gesamtes leben pic.twitter.com/lgvkdhPfeN — anna sorokin (@lizzygrantlesbe) January 16, 2023

And after seeing this monstrosity of an ad for…the police…we totally get it. We, too, are screaming, crying, and wanting to die. Because why? Just why???

Why would the police need an advertisement? Why promote the quite obviously false claim that all cops are (and I can’t even type this with a straight face) beautiful? Why pervert the acronym ACAB this way?

Simple. Because in a world where we’re questioning and examining the (historically racist, violent) role of police in public service, copaganda is the obvious retort.

There’s just one problem. Nobody is buying what they’re selling. Like…nobody.

Copaganda in action All

Cops

Are

Bastards https://t.co/crreyfnb2D — TheCashJohnson 🐀🚩🏳️‍🌈🚩 🔥🏛🔥 (@84Thoughtcrime) January 17, 2023

I mean, it would be funny if cops weren’t historically responsible for obscene violence against people of color and other minorities. And like…can we remember that it’s GERMANY we’re talking about? Yeah they’ve absolutely never had a problem with totalitarian rule. Not that I can recall!

This is objectively hilarious https://t.co/iJs5kIXCWW — Orbital Drop Shock Ryan (@Spark898) January 17, 2023

when we lived in Rhineland-Pfalz out on the economy I was taught that the Polizei will really use any excuse to beat the shit out of you so be extra careful around the Deutsch po po. I was ten or so & it was a good lesson to carry back to USA, where they’re big on shooting ppl. https://t.co/oWZ9m9SpOp — TheHuntForTomClancy (@HuntClancy) January 17, 2023

What is this country? It’s called Germany, and it’s clearly not doing ok.

what is this country https://t.co/DGTNTaPnPY — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈VARly Rae Jepsen (@stormwarnings_) January 17, 2023

Germany is so lost https://t.co/YtLYpnk1mO — Michail / O̷p̵i̸u̸m̶ ̸H̶u̷m̵ (@opiumhum) January 17, 2023

Just an absolutely normal day to be German.

german police having a normal one https://t.co/dAGpK6w4Uk — Ian Stewart (@EeStew) January 17, 2023

Perhaps there is one benefit to this absurdity…

yes… make the old people think im being nice when i say acab… https://t.co/4HZIpqJST1 — LOVE AND SUPERPEACE 🏳️‍⚧️🗣 (@joebidentwo) January 17, 2023