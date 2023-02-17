After a Week of Anti-Trans Attacks, Jeffree Star Calls Nonbinary People “Made Up”

Jeffree Star chose Valentine’s Day to call nonbinary people “made up.” During an appearance on a podcast, the makeup mogul went on a minute-long, expletive-ridden rant on how he’s “not into” nonbinary identity.

After teasing an “NFL Boyfriend” for weeks, Star revealed that it was all a promotion for his appearance on NFL player Taylor Lewan’s podcast, Bussin With The Boys.

While in the past Star has been implicated in everything from racism to Nazi imagery to alleged sexual assault and hush money paid for said allegations, he took the podcast as an opportunity to set the record straight: he also thinks nonbinary people are “stupid.”

Jeffree Star denying the existence of non-binary people for a minute straight. “That’s why conservatives like me, because I’m just real.” “How are you a ‘they’ wtf does that mean?” Such gross behavior. pic.twitter.com/CLT2jPlgAN — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) February 16, 2023

“I’m not into all the other bullshit—the ‘they’ and ‘them’ and all that extra shit we added during the pandemic ‘cause everyone was so bored in their fucking houses and started to make up more shit,” Star said.

Hopefully it goes without saying that gender-neutral terminology was not invented during the pandemic. Long before historical nonbinary figures like the “genderless prophet,” people have been using the singular “they” for gender neutral situations since the dawn of the English language.

I’m shocked to learn that being nonbinary is something created during quarantine. I can’t believe all the nonbinary people I’ve met before 2020 both in person and online are all time travelers and never told me??? They can’t be trusted, thank you, Jeffree Star!!! — Mr. Antics (@Olivers_Antics) February 16, 2023

People didn’t just make up genders over the pandemic they’ve literally existed throughout history?? — spicytunahole (@spicytunahole) February 14, 2023

Star went on to lay claim to a conservative fanbase. “That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real,” he said. “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them’, you’re trans, you’re male or you’re female. People get so mad when I say that.”

To be clear, bigots don’t “like” him. Star is, at best, a convenient prop for conservatives to claim they aren’t queerphobic because a queer person agrees with them.

He essentially made this point himself, saying, “It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me, who looks like me, to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into: ‘You’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays.’”

No matter how one rationalizes it, this rhetoric coming from someone whose career is built on genderqueer expression is giving hypocrisy.

Describing Jeffree as the “Perfect Vessel” to preach this brand of bigotry, ahh yes a Billionaire Cis White Man? Hmm Non-Binary people exist, respect THEM and their pronouns. It doesn’t matter what you look like @JeffreeStar a bigot is a bigot. pic.twitter.com/ovLsq0Ui0B — Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_) February 15, 2023

Jeffree Star has profited off of gender nonconformity since the beginning of his career but wants to say that non-binary ppl don’t exist 😐 https://t.co/E430qosHku — troye kline (@kylogynous) February 15, 2023

Jeffree Starr doing a transphobic conservative grift is so wild. That boy thinks he’s so safe from a fascist uprising he’s giving the nazis his address and saying come over for dinner lol — Mia Moore (@StopTweetingMia) February 15, 2023

jeffree star hating nonbinary ppl when he has said he identifies as nothing umm the call is coming from inside the house — ✮⊹vinny⊹✩ (@vincentghouI) February 15, 2023

While it’s not surprising that someone with such a controversial history would cut their losses with progressives and pander to conservatives, maybe Star could put that energy into working on himself?

All that money, all that success and still? Jeffree Star is a sad, empty, little shell of a human who is desperate for an additional 5 minutes of fame. The game is over. Try a different approach. Do some good in the world. Maybe start by healing the trauma buried inside you. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) February 14, 2023

But why go to all that trouble when you can latch onto the current political climate and dehumanize an entire community already facing risks of violence?