10 LGBTQ Poetry Books To Read During Pride and Beyond

From Tin House comes the fourth poetry book in Tommy Pico’s Teebs tetralogy, following the books IRL, Nature Poem, and Junk. It’s an epistolary recipe for the main character, a poem of nourishment, and a jaunty walk through New York’s High Line Park. Among its many questions, Feed asks: what’s the difference between being alone and being lonely? Can you ever really be friends with an ex? And most important of all: How do you make perfect mac & cheese?♦