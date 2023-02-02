12 Black LGBTQ+ Gamechangers You Should Know

Observed in the United States, Canada, and the U.K., Black History Month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments and acknowledge the rich history of Black folks. Granted, we should celebrate Black history and culture all of the time and that includes the contributions of queer and trans Black folks as well. Check out a few Black LGBTQ+ folks changing the game in sports, entertainment, politics, and fashion that you should know.

Myha’la Herrold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myha’la (@mmyhala)



Known for roles in HBO’s Industry and the comedy horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, Myha’la is quickly rising within the TV and film world. She’ll be bringing her killer talents to the upcoming psychological thriller Leave the World Behind alongside Hollywood heavyweights Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke on Netflix this year.

IDMAN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IDMAN (@idman.a)



Mix a little bit of SZA, a drop of Rihanna, and a dash of Fefe Dobson and you have this upcoming Somali-Canadian singer-songwriter. The nonbinary performer is ready to take over the music game with genre-blending tunes and put all of their emotion into their latest release “Hate”.

Jeremy Pope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope)



From theatre to the silver screen and back again, Jeremy Pope is a undeniably versatile talent. Last seen in The Inspection, Pope will merge his theatre and film experience into the upcoming film adaptation of the play The Collaboration, reprising his theatre role as famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Brandon Blackwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B B (@blkwd1017)



The definition of securing the bag with designer bags, Brandon Blackwood is taking the fashion world by storm. Everyone from Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amandla Stenberg, and Cardi B have been seen adorned in Blackwood’s work.

Richie Torres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Ritchie Torres (@repritchie)



A New York City political game changer since his election in 2013, Ritchies Torres is working to ensure that his constituents in NYC’s South Bronx neighborhood are supported. Elected at the age of 25, Torres became NYC’s youngest elected official and the first openly LGBTQ+ individual elected to office in the NYC borough of the Bronx.

Layshia Clarendon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layshia Clarendon (@layshiac)



On and off the court, Layshia Clarendon is a powerhouse. The first nonbinary player to compete in the WNBA, Clarendon is using their platform to not only change gender representation in sports, but to also advocate for Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

McKinley Belcher III

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKinley Belcher III (@mckinleybcubed)



Another actor who knows how to bring their talents to the camera and the stage, McKinley Belcher III is ready for superstardom. After finishing starring in an all-Black starring cast adaptation of Death of a Salesman on Broadway, he’ll be seen sailing the seas in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the pirate anime One Piece.

Dewayne Perkins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dewayne Perkins (@dewaynekperkins)



With standup features on Comedy Central, Emmy-nominated writing credits on The Amber Ruffin Show, and screen time on The Upshaws, Dewayne Perkins shows that comedy is in his soul. He’ll soon be starring in The Blackening, a horror comedy that flips all Black character stereotypes in horror on their head.

Eva Reign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon Studios (@amazonstudios)



Already a Peabody Award-winning journalist, Eva Reign is ready to take over the film world next. After a starring role in Anything’s Possible, we’re sure to see more of her on the silver in 2023.

Arlo Parks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arlo Parks (@arlo.parks)



The British singer-songwriter stepped onto the scene with her debut single “Cola”, exposing the world to her blend of R&B, bedroom pop, and folk. With her latest album My Soft Machine on the horizon, Parks is ready to push boundaries in music again.

Kiersey Clemons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiersey (@kiersey)



Whether bringing plenty of charisma to comedies or dazzling in dramas, Kiersey Clemons is a name you should remember. Her 2023 is jam-packed with roles in the DC Universe’s The Flash and Somebody I Used to Know, a main role in Apple TV+’s Godzilla and the Titans series, and a starring role in The Young Wife.

Dexter Mayfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexter Mayfield (@dexrated)



As a dancer, actor, and model, Dexter Mayfield is changing how we see Black queer bodies in all areas of entertainment. From gracing the covers of GAY TIMES and Out Magazine to slaying the runway at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion shows, Mayfield is changing the game.