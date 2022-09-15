12 LGBTQ Latinx Folks You Should Know

September 15 through October 15 is known as Latinx Heritage Month. Historically known as Hispanic Heritage Month, it has evolved to take on a variety of names, such as Latino/Latinx/Latine Heritage Month. Incorporating the terms “Latinx” and “Latine” provide ways to include more individuals within the Latin diaspora and LGBTQ folks of varying genders as well.

This time is used to celebrate and remember the rich history and accomplishments of Latinx folks. And sure, during this time we do so, but we also celebrate the Latinx community each and every day.

Check out this list of LGBTQ Latinx powerhouses you should know. While this is a snippet of amazing queer and trans individuals from the Latinx community, know that there are plenty more where this list came from.

Tessa Thompson (she/her) – Panamanian and Mexican

The talented actress, singer, and producer continues to make us marvel at everything she does. From soaring high on a pegasus as Valkyrie in the MCU, starring in period pieces like Passing, or slaying in music videos like Janelle Monáe’s “Pynk”, Tessa Thompson continues to set the bar high. Did we mention how she advocated for her character Valkyrie to be queer on-screen, as she is in the comic books? Iconic behavior.

Harvey Guillén (he/him) – Mexican

Javier “Harvey” Guillén is comedic gold and goals. Most known for his role as Guillermo in the Taika Waititi-produced FX show What We Do in the Shadows, his star continues to rise with roles in Human Resources, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the upcoming superhero film Blue Beetle. Guillén recently spoke at length about coming out and being queer in an op-ed for Esquire.

Villano Antillano (she/her) – Puerto Rican

The Puerto Rican rapper has been making waves with her distinct flow and unique sense of style. At 27, Villano Antillano has become a prominent trans voice in Latin rap and we can’t help, but stan. With songs like “Mujerón”, “Vendetta”, and her most recent verse on Joyce Santana’s “Besties” remix, we can see why Villano is here to stay and slay.

Ritchie Torres (he/him) – Puerto Rican

Representative for New York’s 15th Congressional District, Ritchie Torres became the first openly gay Afro-Latino in Congress. Born and raised in one of NYC’s boroughs The Bronx, the rising political star has carved his own lane in the world of politics and has dedicated his work to uplifting Black, Brown, and LGBTQ communities.

Demi Lovato (they/she) – Mexican

There’s honestly nothing that Demi Lovato can’t do. From acting within their Disney roots to soaring on the Billboard Charts with her pop hits and powerhouse vocals, Lovato has proven that it’s their world and we are just living in it. Their latest album “Holy Fvck” was recently released to rave reviews.

Colman Domingo (he/him) – Belizean

Some actors just have a presence about them and Colman Domingo is certainly one of them. From playing in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman to his Emmy Award-winning role as Ali in HBO’s Euphoria, Domingo knows how to leave his mark in every project he’s in. And we know that he’s going continue to amaze audiences everywhere when he returns to the silver screen in the musical version of The Color Purple and as gay Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

Emily Estefan (she/her) – Cuban

Emily Estefan comes from a very famous family. With a super producer dad, Emilio Estefan, and a pop superstar mother, Gloria Estefan, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The Miami native has an album “Take Whatever You Want” under her belt. She also co-hosts the Red Table Talk: The Estefans with her mother and cousin Lili Estefan, proving that entertainment is a family affair for the Estefans.

Pabllo Vittar (she/her in drag | he/him out of drag) – Brazilian

Singer, dancer, songwriter, and Brazil’s most famous drag queen, Pabllo Vittar has found immense success simply being herself. Having worked with pop superstars, Anitta, Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, and Lady Gaga, Vittar has dominated Brazilian music charts for years and makes it look easy. As the most followed drag queen on social media, Vittar’s music has become a collection of unofficial anthems for Brazil’s LGBTQ community.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (she/her) – Puerto Rican

Michael Jaé Rodriguez only knows how to break down barriers. The accomplished actress and singer rose to prominence with her role as Blanca Evangelista on Pose. It was a role of a lifetime that made her the first trans woman to earn an Emmy Award nomination in a major acting category and she became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe for the role. All in a day’s work for this Afro-Latina superstar.

Kali Uchis (she/her) – Colombian

This Grammy Award-winning artist has been captivating audiences with her unique music for a while now. Mixing R&B, reggaeton, doo wop, reggae, and jazz, Kali Uchis has developed a sound all her own. With her critically-acclaimed albums Isolation and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Uchis transports her listeners to a new world sonically designed to enchant you under her spell.

Anitta (she/her) – Brazilian

One of Latin pop’s brightest stars, Anitta dazzles casual listeners and fans alike with her unique blend of pop, rock, reggaeton, and Brazilian funk. A hit in her native Brazil, Anitta reached international success with her album CheckMate. However, her latest release, Versions of Me, skyrocketed her profile immensely. One of the album’s popular singles “Envolver” charted worldwide, launched a viral TikTok dance, earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, and named one of the best reggaeton songs of all time by Rolling Stone.

Ariana DeBose (she/her) – Puerto Rican

The actor, singer, and dancer blazed her way through the hearts of millions on-stage and on-screen. With her career defining role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Ariana DeBose acquired BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG, and Academy Awards, making her the first queer woman of color to receive the award in an acting category. The triple threat can be found in Schmigadoon, Westworld, and in the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter and House of Spoils.