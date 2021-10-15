Here are the 25 Most-Followed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Queens on Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race has produced some fierce queens, and the show only seems to be raising the bar when it comes to talent as the seasons progress. Through all 13 seasons (and RPDR All Stars), these queens have shown what it takes to not only make it on the show, but continue their popularity well after their seasons aired. Here are the top 25 most followed queens, starting with a drag queen known for her wit, and ending with one known for her obsession with her cats.

Note: If multiple queens have the same number of followers, the queens will be ranked in order of appearance on the series.

Bianca sailed through season 6 as the insult comic with a secret helpful streak. She beat out the 13 other queens to snatch the crown after never having fallen into the bottom two or placing low during the weekly competitions. She’s gone on to star in two Hurricane Bianca films, multiple tours, and appeared in several theatre productions. Not to mention she’s got more Instagram followers than any other queen from the series. Anything else would be… Baloney!

Trixie first appeared on season 7, where she placed sixth, followed by All Stars season 3, where she edged out Kennedy Davenport and won. Trixie has starred in two popular shows alongside Katya Zamolodchikova (UNHhhh and The Trixie & Katya Show), released three full albums, and created a makeup line. With her distinctive makeup and comedic timing, Trixie remains one of the most popular RPDR alumni.

Her full name is Katya Zamolodchikova, but your dad just calls her “Katya”. She also appeared on season 7, ultimately placing just above Trixie in fifth place. She returned for All Stars season 2, where she was a runner-up with Detox, losing to Alaska. Katya has starred with Trixie in the shows listed above, released an EP in 2020 called Vampire Fitness, and been the cohost of multiple podcasts.

Adore actually got her start on American Idol seasons 6 and 7 (2007 and 2008) but rose to further fame on RPDR season 6 along with Bianca. She also appeared on All Stars season 2, where she placed ninth after removing herself from the competition (she’s since said she regrets leaving). Known for her pared-down style, Adore has released three albums and tours with her music. Party!

5. Violet Chachki – 2 million followers

Violet Chachki beat out Ginger Minj and Pearl to claim the crown on season 7. On the show she consistently wowed the judges with her fashion choices and cinched waist. Violet has released music, a fragrance, and was one of the first drag queens to attend the Met Gala in 2019. Here’s hoping she regained the feeling beneath her waist after cinching so tight!

6. Plastique Tiara – 2 million followers

Plastique Tiara appeared on season 11, placing eighth after she was sent home by Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. She’s known for her fishy transformations and active social media presence. She joined the Werk the World tour, and performs across the US. She’s must follow for her makeup tips. Interesting fact: She’s the only queen on this list without a Wikipedia article.

Kim Chi made it to the top three in season 8. She is known for her conceptual makeup and looks. In the finale, she performed a song made specifically for her called “Fat, Fem, & Asian”. Although not known for her dancing skills, she appeared in the Werk the World tour in 2017 and has gone on to create her own successful cosmetics line. The verified account, @KimChiChicBeauty, has amassed 259k followers.

Alaska originally competed on season 5, where she was a runner-up alongside Roxxxy Andrews to Jinkx Monsoon’s win. Alaska returned for All Stars season two, where she beat out the nine other veterans to claim the crown. Alaska has released three solo albums and is currently working on a memoir called My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?: A Memoir set to be released in late 2021. Perhaps it’ll be a best seller – anusthing is possible.

Even though she’s never snatched a crown, Alyssa Edwards is RPDR royalty. She appeared with Alaska in season 5, where she placed sixth, then returned for All Stars season two, where she placed fifth. Known for her dancing ability, Alyssa has her own dance studio and a docuseries surrounding that called Dancing Queen. She’s been hugely successful, which has got fans wondering… what’s Alyssa’s secret? *tongue pop*

Sasha was the intellectual queen from season 9. After an iconic finale performance involving some rose petals (watch it if you haven’t seen it), she beat out runner-up Peppermint for the $100,000 and a chance to carry on RuPaul’s legacy. Before Quibi tanked, Sasha had a show titled NightGowns that run during 2020 and has continued producing varied projects. Sasha continues to honor her mother who passed from cancer by doing bald drag.

11. Aquaria – 1.7 million followers

Aquaria (no last name needed) beat out Eureka and Kameron Michaels on season 10, where she walked away with the grand prize. At only 21 years old, she is the second youngest competitor to win their season, coming in after Tyra Sanchez on season 2. Aquaria has released one solo song (“Burn Rubber”) and walked in New York Fashion Week in 2019. She previously performed in the residency show RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! In Las Vegas. She’s only 25 now, so there’s going to be a lot more to see from Aquaria in the future.

Legs, legs, legs for days! Naomi stomped onto season 8, where she was a runner-up with Kim Chi to winner Bob the Drag Queen. She returned for All Stars season 4, where she was a joint second/third place with Monique Heart. Naomi released a song, joined RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, and had her own YouTube series. Even supermodel Naomi Campbell, who Naomi Smalls is named after, had positive things to say about her back in 2016, and she’s only gotten better since.

Shangela was the first to sashay away on season 2, but returned in season 3 and placed sixth. That wasn’t her final comeback, however; she also joined the cast on All Stars season 3, where she placed a joint third/fourth place with BeBe Zahara Benet. Shangela has made appearances on other TV shows, web series, and music videos – she’s one of the hardest working queens out there. Now, who’s hungry for some corn?

Manila Luzon joined the franchise on season 3, where she was the runner-up, losing out to Raja. She returned for seasons 1 and 4 of All Stars. In All Stars season 1, she was teamed up with the large and in charge Latrice Royale, where they were eliminated third. In All Stars season 4, she competed solo and came in a surprise sixth place after Naomi Smalls sent her packing. She’s released music, appeared in other TV shows, and continues to post inspired lewks on Insta.

Bob the Drag Queen ties with Malina with 1.5 million followers. Bob beat out Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls on season 8 for the win where she was known as the comedy queen doing “ratchet drag”. According to Michelle Visage, Bob can sometimes “border on showboating”, much to Thorgy Thor’s chagrin. Although not necessarily a look queen, Bob continues to be popular and involved in many projects, including music, web series appearances, and drag cons, where she appears purse first.

Shea Couleé originally competed in season 9, where she came in a joint third/fourth place, before returning to win on All Stars season 5. Shea has released an EP and been a featured artist on nearly a dozen songs. She’s also just come out with a soap bar called “$100,000 Bar” and starred in Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, where she played Marcia Brady. Marsha, Marsha, …Shea?

17. Valentina – 1.5 million followers

Valentina joined Shea on season 9, where she placed seventh after not learning the words to the lipsync against Nina Bo’nina Brown. The “I’d like to keep it on please” memes of the infamous gaffe made the rounds for weeks afterward. Valentina returned for All Stars season 4, where she placed seventh (just below Manila). A gorgeous queen who knows how to paint, Valentina has modeled in multiple magazines, including Vogue Mexico. It makes us want to say “You’re perfect, you’re a model, you look like Linda Evangelista.”

Vanjie appeared on season 10, but was the first axed from the competition. Due to her popularity, RuPaul brought her back for season 11, where she placed fifth. Vanjie, known for her loudness and gravelly voice, has appeared in two Iggy Azalea music videos and released music of her own. In May, she was recording with Cazwell, so be on the lookout for some new tracks. There’s just one thing to say: Miss Vanjie… Miss Vanjie…. Miss Vanjie…

Another Idol alum, Courtney Act appeared on Australian Idol season 1 in drag, where she placed 13th. Continuing competition reality TV, she joined RPDR for season 6, where she was a runner-up along with Adore. Courtney hasn’t appeared on any All Stars seasons, but that hasn’t dented her popularity. She’s gone on to compete in – and win – Celebrity Big Brother season 21, along with hosting her own shows and singing. No update on her continued friendship/flirtation with Chaz Bono, though.

Gigi Goode was a powerhouse on season 12, where she was the runner-up alongside Crystal Methyd behind winner Jaida Essence Hall. Gold Derby predicted a Gigi win, but runner-up isn’t anything to sneeze at. Gigi made most of her costumes on the show and continues to showcase fabulous looks. She’s won a People’s Choice Award and appeared in “I’m Ready”, a song by Sam Smith and Demi Lovato.

21. Gottmik – 1.3 million followers

Gottmik appeared on season 13, ultimately placing third/fourth along with Rosé. She did a lot for transgender representation, as she’s the first out trans man to compete on the series. She’s known for her high fashion looks and usually can be found with a white painted face.

Jinkx Monsoon was the winner of season 5, even though she had to compete against the whole Rolaskatox situation. Since then, the Seattle queen has released two studio albums and appeared in a number of TV shows. She also appeared in Happiest Season, the well-received same-sex romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis released in 2020. Not that she’s received much, but any negative criticism will just be water off a duck’s back with Jinkx.

Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor appeared on season 9, where she placed third/fourth place along with Shea. She returned with a talented vengeance in All Stars season four, where she won alongside Monét X Change in the series’ first (and to date only) co-win. She’s released music, appeared in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video portraying Lady Gaga, and has her own web series. For tucking tips look no further!

Brooke Lynn Hytes appeared on season 11, where she was the runner-up to Yvie Oddly. This Canadian beauty can now be found hosting Canada’s Drag Race, and is the only alum to be a full time judge on a RPDR spinoff series. A trained ballet dancer, Brooke Lynn has won a People’s Choice award and a Canadian Screen Award. Here’s to the Queen of the North!

25. Jujubee – 1.1 million followers

1.1 million followers is the sweet spot for RPDR alum it seems; Jujubee, Detox, Miss Fame, Miz Cracker, and Yvie Oddly (named in order of first appearance) all have the same amount. Since Jujubee appeared on season 2, she gets the highlight here. She returned for All Stars not once, but twice: seasons 1 and 5. Along with Miz Cracker, she was the runner-up for All Stars season 5. Fun fact: Jujubee loves kitties and used to own at least two. An absolute fan favorite, perhaps the fourth time is the charm?

