5 Bodybuilding Flicks as Sexy as They are Inspiring

For those who dedicate their lives to the art form, bodybuilding is far more than a sport and a pastime: it’s a way of life. And while most of us may have zero ability (and not a lot of desire) to be that ripped and shredded, it’s pretty cool to see just how insanely muscular the human body can get under an absolutely bonkers training regimen.

It’s also, you know…hot. Bodybuilding is hot.

Which is all the excuse I need to present to you a few of my all-time favorite documentaries on the subject. Brace yourself: these docs are as fascinating and moving as they are sexy.