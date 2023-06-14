AP Stylebook Just Majorly Sh*t the Bed

As usual, it’s one step forward, two steps back for the Associated Press Stylebook.

The media style guide—widely used by American journalists in the absence of outlet-wide style guides—has made a few important steps forward in the past few years. In 2019, they published a new guidance that encouraged writers to bypass euphemisms like “racially motivated” or “race related” in favor of just plain “racist” to describe hate crimes. This was a huge step for a news agency that has historically clung to the idea of journalistic neutrality, often a fault.

Which is why it’s such a disappointment for trans writers and editors everywhere to see today’s updated style tip from the AP Stylebook Twitter account. The tip quite plainly encourages writers to avoid the term “TERF” or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” calling the acronym both “vague” and “politicized.”

Well babe, hate to burst your bubble here, but all language is politicized. Especially when you’re talking about having “objections” to an entire group of marginalized people.

Trans creators are already taking the tone-deaf tip to task on Twitter.

I’ve been using “TERF” since the 90s, I’m pretty sure I know what the fuck it means and who it’s used for https://t.co/KTgNk0KObU — merrill (@HeyMerrill) June 14, 2023

Saying that “TERF” is an overly-politicized term is ignoring the fact that this group of cisgender women do, in fact, have a political aim that they describe using political language.

I see you clowns didn't get this memo. Over 64,000 members in one group shut down on Reddit of all places specifically for hate speech. But yes very fringe and vague https://t.co/ZY8suFKjiF pic.twitter.com/FbCmYdQ48d — Rainy Studios – Queer Studies of History & BL 📝 (@SamAburime) June 14, 2023

But hey, why call it exactly what it is when it comes to a certain group’s “objections” about trans people having human rights.

Don't call klan members a part of the klan. They don't like it, even though they gave themselves that name. Instead, be specific about their objections https://t.co/9nDO5PzAVu — diurnal moth fan (@Jess_D_Ripper) June 14, 2023

AP Style Book 1930s edition: “avoid the politicized term “Nazi” to describe Aryans who object to the inclusion of Jews in German spaces” https://t.co/ZKtIIjqeyK — Minnesota SRA (@SRA_Minnesota) June 14, 2023

Let’s not forget that TERF ideology is, first and foremost, a threat to trans existence. It is not harmless, nor is it apolitical.

couldn't be more worthless, TERF ideology started with janice raymond wanting to make being trans illegal



focus on how their main goal is to wipe us out, if you focus on every concern they invent to do that you are literally losing



none of their concerns are real https://t.co/VgexnAP1Uw pic.twitter.com/CFWeuOQhA8 — hyper mystic wokescold nekogirl (@nekogirl5781) June 14, 2023

why shouldn't a political movement with the political aim of erasing trans people from existence/public life not be given a politicized term? https://t.co/a5KVZc5IYb — Tumisha(🤡)'s Stud Sheriff Boiwife 🫡🤠 (@disrupthehuman) June 14, 2023

Thankfully, trans folks are already hard at work fixing the style guide’s mistake.

Why don’t we just call them fascists and be done with it?!



This is ridiculous. #TERFs / #gendercriticals names themselves that incl a rebranding attempt with the latter term. https://t.co/aRWiNGO80b — Krad (@kradmacher) June 14, 2023

Exactly. We should use more specific terms like “nazi” https://t.co/tbDmEotwwx — stacy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StacyCaySlays) June 14, 2023

Call them what they are. Be explicit about the gender-critical movement being a fascist and genocidal movement dedicated to the elimination of transgender people. They don't have legitimate objections to talk about. They are fascists. They want us dead. https://t.co/NAPtGMM31p — Maddie, Divine Excession (@lisaquestions) June 14, 2023

The influence of the AP Stylebook can’t be understated: which is why educating journalists on the history of certain terms is often a better tactic than simply side-stepping the problem.

I do need outlets to know I will be paying close attention to this truly sickening development that acquiesces to TERFs & the "gender-critical" & binds trans people from calling a spade a spade. Language has always been political and this actually only makes writing more vague. https://t.co/IVffySn6lv — grace byron (@emotrophywife) June 14, 2023

Basically we’re just not having it. Not during Pride Month, not ever.

During Pride Month???? Are you kidding?????



TERF is a pretty clearly descriptive acronym. They’ve even started to use it to describe themselves! What’s vague about it?? https://t.co/YdazSmYlJV — Maria Mondloch 💙💜💖 (@MariaMondloch) June 14, 2023

Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg. https://t.co/lrCT4QJMMv — BJ Colangelo SUPPORT THE WGA! (@bjcolangelo) June 14, 2023

“Politicized”?!? How the fuck was there ever a condition in which wanting a marginalized minority exterminated from public life NOT political?!? Fuck y’all. https://t.co/WfAIxWTeV6 — 🦇Class Warhammer 40,000🦇 (@nataliereed84) June 14, 2023

For a more responsible approach to style guidance, writers and journalists should take a look at Vox’s ever-evolving resource Language, Please.