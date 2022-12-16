The Barbie Teaser Has Dropped, and Everyone’s Gagging

Well, it happened. The first teaser-trailer for Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Barbie movie has dropped. Featuring an attack of the of 50-foot Margot Robbie and a cheeky 2001: A Space Odyssey homage, the movie is looking extremely gay right off the bat. Naturally, everyone is prepared to drop everything just for a sweet glimpse into that hot pink plastic Malibu world, especially during such a cold and bleak winter season as this.

First of all, let’s talk about the men:

They asked to bring back manly men… Greta listened pic.twitter.com/iXZQs0SrzH — Glenn Garner (@xoxo_glenn) December 16, 2022

The Mattel men:

3 tickets for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie please pic.twitter.com/exPE1oPkIm — Andrews Steel (@asteel2) December 15, 2022

The Zoolander memes really say it all:

barbie watchers and oppenheimer watchers running into each other on 21st july pic.twitter.com/K8GwTIFt9e — v (@milfrafferty) December 15, 2022

me and my friends arriving at the opening night screening for barbie (2023)

pic.twitter.com/GifgSpYvaA — seb 🇫🇷 (@dyingfires) December 15, 2022

Pouring one out for the homies who bought a whole Avatar ticket just to get a glimpse of the Barbie trailer:

me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/j5JGt4rraS — Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 (@kenzvanunu) December 15, 2022

sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones & all pic.twitter.com/yxJDtDYeQi — lex (@gretagerwigflew) December 15, 2022

“One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please”

“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”

“I SAID WHAT I SAID” https://t.co/AJknc2qhU9 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 16, 2022

Let’s face it: it’s the hottest (pink) ticket of the season:

Just one of the most mind meltingly great cards. Do you think Noah Baumbach ever imagined his name in Barbie font? pic.twitter.com/ccKdrGEFhZ — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) December 16, 2022

Me and all the homies pulling up on July 21st to watch #Barbie pic.twitter.com/PeY3rIZYQw — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) December 16, 2022