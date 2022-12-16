The Barbie Teaser Has Dropped, and Everyone’s Gagging

Well, it happened. The first teaser-trailer for Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Barbie movie has dropped. Featuring an attack of the of 50-foot Margot Robbie and a cheeky 2001: A Space Odyssey homage, the movie is looking extremely gay right off the bat. Naturally, everyone is prepared to drop everything just for a sweet glimpse into that hot pink plastic Malibu world, especially during such a cold and bleak winter season as this.
First of all, let’s talk about the men:
They asked to bring back manly men… Greta listened pic.twitter.com/iXZQs0SrzH
— Glenn Garner (@xoxo_glenn) December 16, 2022
The Mattel men:
3 tickets for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie please pic.twitter.com/exPE1oPkIm
— Andrews Steel (@asteel2) December 15, 2022
“You look like a good Ken.”#Barbie pic.twitter.com/U3BK2DmJLC
— Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) December 16, 2022
The Zoolander memes really say it all:
barbie watchers and oppenheimer watchers running into each other on 21st july pic.twitter.com/K8GwTIFt9e
— v (@milfrafferty) December 15, 2022
me and my friends arriving at the opening night screening for barbie (2023)
pic.twitter.com/GifgSpYvaA
— seb 🇫🇷 (@dyingfires) December 15, 2022
Pouring one out for the homies who bought a whole Avatar ticket just to get a glimpse of the Barbie trailer:
me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/j5JGt4rraS
— Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 (@kenzvanunu) December 15, 2022
sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones & all pic.twitter.com/yxJDtDYeQi
— lex (@gretagerwigflew) December 15, 2022
“One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please”
“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”
“I SAID WHAT I SAID” https://t.co/AJknc2qhU9
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 16, 2022
Let’s face it: it’s the hottest (pink) ticket of the season:
“The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ is imminent” https://t.co/SCS7X4jZZ7 pic.twitter.com/fSPeal0rCP
— Omar (@speedracerdvd) December 15, 2022
Just one of the most mind meltingly great cards. Do you think Noah Baumbach ever imagined his name in Barbie font? pic.twitter.com/ccKdrGEFhZ
— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) December 16, 2022
Me and all the homies pulling up on July 21st to watch #Barbie pic.twitter.com/PeY3rIZYQw
— out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) December 16, 2022