Hot Pink

The Barbie Teaser Has Dropped, and Everyone’s Gagging

By

Well, it happened. The first teaser-trailer for Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Barbie movie has dropped. Featuring an attack of the of 50-foot Margot Robbie and a cheeky 2001: A Space Odyssey homage, the movie is looking extremely gay right off the bat. Naturally, everyone is prepared to drop everything just for a sweet glimpse into that hot pink plastic Malibu world, especially during such a cold and bleak winter season as this.

First of all, let’s talk about the men:

The Mattel men:

The Zoolander memes really say it all:

Pouring one out for the homies who bought a whole Avatar ticket just to get a glimpse of the Barbie trailer:

Let’s face it: it’s the hottest (pink) ticket of the season:

Read More
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
Queering the Culture
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
BY Joshua S. Mackey
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
From the Archives
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
BY Henry Giardina
<I>The Legend of Vox Machina</I> Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem
Magical Mayhem
The Legend of Vox Machina Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX