Bob the Drag Queen and Madonna are Joining Forces for This Tour

Madonna has announced The Celebration Tour, a globetrotting greatest hits tour honoring her 40-year musical career. And to make the outing even more special (and gay), the Queen of Pop is joining forces with Bob the Drag Queen.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!! ⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

The announcement came with a cryptic black-and-white video posted on Madonna’s socials on Tuesday. In homage to her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, the pop icon hosted a dinner party in which she and her celebrity guests played a raunchy round of the aforementioned game. Among the attendees tongue kissing and performing fellatio on bottles were Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Meg Stalter, Kate Berlant, Diplo, Larry Owens and Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

The video ends with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a greatest hits world tour, marking the four decades since her self-titled debut album in 1983. “You think people would come to that show?” Madonna asks coyly, and it’s on from there.

Bob the Drag Queen will be the special guest on all dates of the tour. pic.twitter.com/42ejIhggnz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2023

The last tour was for her 14th studio album Madame X in 2019, and it saw Madonna playing at mostly intimate venues. With The Celebration Tour, titled after her 2009 greatest hits compilation, the Queen of Pop will make her return to big stadiums, and every show will feature Bob the Drag Queen as a special guest.

For Bob, it’s a landmark moment in her career as a performer.

And Bob’s fellow drag queens came in full force to cheer her on.

As a Drag Mother, can I just brag for a minute here? I’ve got one kid making her debut on friggin’ BROADWAY in Chicago and another kid going on tour with, uh, MADONNA. It’s true. This was my witchy plan for them all along. @JinkxMonsoon @thatonequeen @broadwaychicago @Madonna pic.twitter.com/7e2U2tSmy1 — Peaches Christ (@PeachesChrist) January 17, 2023

SO EXCITED FOR YOU!CONGRATULATIONS! 🖤🤘🏻@thatonequeen!!! Tell Madonna I lost my virginity to Ray of Light! (I didn’t but tell her that anyway) — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 17, 2023

What a world for drag right now! We’re in the west end! @JinkxMonsoon is on Broadway! Prime time TV. @thatonequeen is touring with Madonna, every time I see a new announcement from a sister I’m jumping up and down in my head screaming ‘GO ON GIRLLL!!!’ So proud!!! X — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) January 17, 2023

Bob The Drag Queen is going on tour with Madonna?! What is this timeline! — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) January 17, 2023

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement following the announcement.

The tour will kick off on July 15 and will visit 35 cities across North America and Europe before concluding on December 1. Tickets will be available for general sale on January 20 for Europe and January 27 for North America through Ticketmaster. Presale will vary by venue, but dates can be found on Ticketmaster’s artist page.