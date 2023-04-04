Bud Light Has Always Been Super Queer, Actually

After Dylan Mulvaney was unveiled as a new partner of Bud Light via a new ad on Sunday, conservatives wasted no time in decrying the beer company, claiming that the choice of Mulvaney could do nothing but alienate their presumably straight audience.

But wait a minute…who said Bud Light was ever a “straight” beer? As soon as conservatives started attacking the ad, the queer community showed up to point out the quite queer history of the light beer brand.

Exhibit A: The Coors Protest of 1977

So excited to read @allybrantley's book on the Coors beer boycott and anxious for it to come in the mail. Been thinking about the scene from Milk all week. If you've never heard about it, it's another example of the fascinating role gay bars have played in LGBT political power. https://t.co/sKZ9JRInnr pic.twitter.com/bZC445VybS — jessica kant (@jessdkant) April 4, 2023

According to several historians, LGBTQ+ groups started to prefer Bud Light after a 1977 protest of Coors. Queer people picketed after learning of the company’s discriminatory hiring practices, which included a polygraph test similar to the “fruit machine” in Canada, a device that helped employers actively avoid hiring queer workers.

Harvey Milk himself was involved:

Harvey Milk himself brokered the deal between the Teamsters and the gay bar owners. Coors' market share went from 40% to ~14%.



From The Mayor of Castro Street: The Life and Times of Harvey Milk by Randy Shilts:https://t.co/D9zDaFwtH8 pic.twitter.com/TPH4rRdmlI — Max Dubler 🏳️‍🌈 (@maxdubler) April 3, 2023

Exhibit B: “Will & Grace”

But that’s far from the only queer thing about Bud Light. Does anyone remember a little ditty from “Will & Grace” that went “we’re here, we’re queer, give us a light beer?” What kind of light beer did you think they were talking about? Not Coors, surely.

Please the target market for light beer has been well know since the 90’s



We’re here. We’re queer. Give us a light beer… https://t.co/O6rvh5PbHC pic.twitter.com/V8rdDl8IS1 — Chewbacca’s crushed velvet bellend (@anxioustrekkie) April 4, 2023

The reality is that light beers in general—especially less costly ones like Bud and PBR—have always appealed to the perpetually broke queer crowd.

Exhibit C: Spuds MacKenzie

But wait! There’s even more. If you came of age in the 80s, you might remember a certain Bud Light dog mascot named Spuds Mackenzie. In a fit of originality, at least 10 people have been quick to counter the Dylan Mulvaney announcement with cries of “bring back Spuds!”

I miss Spuds MacKenzie pic.twitter.com/YDwagHEmiH — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) April 2, 2023

But here’s the thing: Spuds MacKenzie was also transgender. Allow me to explain: back in the day when they were casting for the lovable brand mascot, there were strict rules against showing dog d*ck onscreen, so the role went to a female dog with the incredibly metal name of Honey Tree Evil Eye. Who had to dress like a boy, in suits, football gear, and often sit surrounded by hot babes.

trying to explain spuds mackenzie to people born after they banned this kind of advertising from liquor and tobacco companies pic.twitter.com/PrHj7rKyv2 — z̵s̴a̶ ̸z̸s̶a̴ ̷g̸a̷b̴o̶r̴t̵i̷o̵n̴ (@zsazsagabortion) March 30, 2023

When the dog actor who played Spuds died, her owners had to fend off fans from the gravesite who wanted to indeed “prove” Spud’s gender after death. Yup, sounds like what every famous trans person has to go through!

Also, your life will not be complete without listening to @totallytranspod's episode all about why Spuds MacKenzie is, yes, totally trans https://t.co/tq3lXDXw5f — gayestepisode (@gayestepisode) June 30, 2021

Yes, it was that big a deal. And if you don’t believe me, don’t worry, there’s a whole podcast episode on this: