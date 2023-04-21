Charli XCX to Make Acting Debut in Faces of Death Remake

It’s Charli, baby. And she’s ready for her close-up.

According to @FilmUpdates, the “Good Ones” icon is set to make her onscreen debut in a “reimagining” of the classic snuff film Faces of Death.

Charli XCX is set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming reimagining of ‘FACES OF DEATH’ from director Daniel Goldhaber. pic.twitter.com/i1BKDb96eA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 21, 2023

According to Bloody Disgusting, the remake is set to rival Bodies Bodies Bodies in the Gen Z casting department. Also signed on to Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei’s remake are Barbie Ferreira, fresh off “Euphoria” leave, and trans icon Josie Totah.

So what’s the new take on the VHS that forever scarred so many of us? Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, it has something to do with the Internet. According to a statement, the new film revolves around: “a female moderator of a YouTube-like website, whose job is to weed out offensive and violent content and who herself is recovering from a serious trauma, that stumbles across a group that is recreating the murders from the original film. But in the story primed for the digital age and age of online misinformation, the question faced is are the murders real or fake?”

So who’s Charli playing? Will she star as the YouTuber in question? We don’t know yet. But you can absolutely bet we’ll keep our eyes peeled for new intel.

One thing is clear: no matter what Charli’s role is, she’ll always and forever be the main character.