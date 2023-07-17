Cillian Murphy Stuns in See-Through Shirt and the Gays are Having a Moment

The summer of Barbenheimer is upon us, and while it’s still unclear why anyone in their right mind would be excited about a movie about the atom bomb, there’s no denying that the July 21st box office is about to have its entire b*ssy blown out.

That said, there’s one reason we can understand why folks are divided between seeing either Barbie or Oppenheimer first this Friday. On the one hand, the Barbie movie will be delivering a hot-pink femme manifesto, courtesy of a star-studded cast, flawless direction by Greta Gerwig, and a show-stopping performance by Margot Robbie.

On the other, Oppenheimer stars noted babe Cillian Murphy. Who is, to be clear, hot. He’s been hot for a good long time, but the fact that he attended a recent screening of the film with his t*tties out is a testament to the fact that twink death can, in fact, be a wonderful thing indeed.

Both Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy went booby for London and I think that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/ycxfEURVvk — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) July 13, 2023

The see-through shirt, a sexy touch in an otherwise conservative red carpet fit, is really quite the serve.

Some are calling it bisexual culture.

The outfit, the stance, the stare—Cillian Murphy this is bisexual culture! pic.twitter.com/WPic4QErst — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 13, 2023

Others are calling it t-boy swag.

Where are we at as a society that 19yo gay trans men are saying “hear me out” about literally Cillian Murphy https://t.co/yp4dyZId1y — barbara johnwyck (@tronsgender) July 16, 2023

cillian murphy dresses and stands like my dyke bf



-a bolo tie

-pants slightly high waisted

-see thru shirt

-hand on hip / masc broken doll posture



it's truly uncanny pic.twitter.com/74wtubqGtX — muna (@Muna_Mire) July 17, 2023

And others are just plain horny.

he looks like he’s about to tell shiv roy

“i probably should never have had children. i should've had dogs” pic.twitter.com/jAp7Tey0Ap — leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) July 16, 2023

He really was insane for this.

“he was insane for this” and it’s just cillian murphy in a see through shirt and messy hair pic.twitter.com/mnFmBTIpkT — Ａ🜃 (@awscue) July 14, 2023

we will be watching oppenheimer for the plot (cillian murphy) pic.twitter.com/luWOMT92Nx — ‎ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@moto444ngel) July 15, 2023

Oppenheimer can’t top this outfit, and you’re lying if you say it can.

A beautiful butch woman https://t.co/5CqiGuqgsy — donovan (@AAAAAAGGHHHHH) July 14, 2023

Why’s he kinda giving Jamie lee Curtis here https://t.co/D5XQCoFJQX — avril vajeen (@socialistjordie) July 17, 2023