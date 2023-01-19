This Controversial Twitter Thread Has the Gays Feeling Seen

Some weeks ago, Twitter posed the provocative statement: behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person.

Needless to say, it struck a chord. We all know that being gay and being evil (in the sense of being sickening and fabulous) go and in hand.

This week, there’s another provocative statement making the rounds on Twitter, and people are feeling deeply seen.

Behind every woman there is a sinister homosexual trying to ruin her life…I mean if by “ruin” you mean “make fabulous,” then yes.

As some folks have already pointed out, this sentence is essentially the plot of “Desperate Housewives,” as well as the “Real Housewives” franchise and anything else having to do with housewives. It’s also the plot of every novel from the 19th century (trust me.)

More than a few users felt that this was specifically a “Vampire Diaries” callout:

Sometimes, we ourselves are the sinister homosexual.

when i’m my own sinister homosexual trying to ruin my own life https://t.co/3S38CBy8Tv pic.twitter.com/jJvaNIyGb9 — susie (@filmsbygays) January 19, 2023

White Lotus fans know.