Queer-Coded Villain

This Controversial Twitter Thread Has the Gays Feeling Seen

By

Some weeks ago, Twitter posed the provocative statement: behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person.

Needless to say, it struck a chord. We all know that being gay and being evil (in the sense of being sickening and fabulous) go and in hand.

This week, there’s another provocative statement making the rounds on Twitter, and people are feeling deeply seen.

Behind every woman there is a sinister homosexual trying to ruin her life…I mean if by “ruin” you mean “make fabulous,” then yes.

As some folks have already pointed out, this sentence is essentially the plot of “Desperate Housewives,” as well as the “Real Housewives” franchise and anything else having to do with housewives. It’s also the plot of every novel from the 19th century (trust me.)

More than a few users felt that this was specifically a “Vampire Diaries” callout:

Sometimes, we ourselves are the sinister homosexual.

White Lotus fans know.

Tags: Cruel Intentions, gay person, Memes, more evil gay person, queer-coded villain, SInister homosexuals, Trolling, twitter thread, Vampire Diaries, White Lotus
Read More
Aubrey Plaza Shares a Gay Kiss (and a Hilarious Audition Story) on SNL
Smoochin'
Aubrey Plaza Shares a Gay Kiss (and a Hilarious Audition Story) on SNL
BY Johnny Levanier
Hutchtastic Is Squirting On Haters And Breaking Down Barriers
The INTO Interview
Hutchtastic Is Squirting On Haters And Breaking Down Barriers
BY Jude Cramer
<i>Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne</i> Promises Porn, Parties and Pleasure in New Trailer
The Planet
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Promises Porn, Parties and Pleasure in New Trailer
BY Jude Cramer
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX