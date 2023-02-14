Dating App HER’s New Survey Shows That Gen Z Has Interesting Thoughts on Love, Monogamy, and V-Day

Valentine’s Day is that one day of the year where love is celebrated, romanticized, and commercialized. But whether you’re in the market for self-love or love from a significant other, you’re more than likely impacted by the V-Day phenomenon. But not everyone shares the same ideas on love and relationships and the dating app HER has some interesting findings on that.

HER is one of the biggest LGBTQ+ dating apps out there that’s specifically catered towards women and gender diverse folks. With over 10 million app users, HER is creating events and opportunities for connection for women and gender diverse individuals. In a world of Tinder, Bumble, and more, many of the apps are geared towards cisgender and heterosexual people and cisheteronormative perspectives. But app founder/CEO Robyn Exton and HER are working towards ensuring that queer and trans folks looking for monogamous and non-monogamous relationships have the ability to connect in their own ways.

But to ensure that HER is always dedicated towards queer and trans love, research has to be done. So, HER surveyed over 2000 participants in late January to investigate how different people view love, non-monogamy, and V-Day. Published in their “Valentine’s Day Data Report”, HER found out that Gen Z has some interesting thoughts on all three.

First off, spending Valentine’s Day with a special someone is super important to Gen Z, with 83.2% head over heels in love with doing so. And they’re not alone with 80% of millennials and 81% of older generations thinking the same thing. Additionally, 45.6% of Gen Z participants viewed V-Day more positively, the highest percentage out of all generations surveyed.

But V-Day doesn’t have to be spent with one person. All three age groups showed interest in non-monogamous relationships, with Gen Z being the age group most optimistic about non-monogamy. But theory is different from practice, as less than 14% of Gen Z participants have experienced non-monogamous relationships.

Regardless of who’s participating in non-monogamous relationships, all generations of participants agreed that non-monogamy is inherently queer. Also, they agreed that folks in non-monogamous relationships are better communicators. And if you’re wondering, polyamory was the most explored version on non-monogamy, and more than likely tried by the time you’re 30 years old.

At the end of the day, Gen Z loved love the most. 39% of Gen Z participants surveyed stating that their favorite thing about Valentine’s Day is love itself. Check out the rest of the survey findings and more about HER here.