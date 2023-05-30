Is Lily-Rose Depp Dating Kehlani’s Ex?

Lily-Rose Depp may not have officially come out, but she is apparently dating rapper 070 Shake, to the surprise and chagrin of the gay Internet.

I mean…wasn’t Shake just dating iconic R&B they/them Kehlani?

The answer is yes, though to be fair, that relationship debut a year ago in Kehlani’s “Melt” video. Now, Shake and “The Idol” star Lily-Rose Depp are getting cozy at the airport, in Union Square, and on the dance floor. And it’s pretty sweet.

lily-rose depp and (dani) 070 shake pic.twitter.com/CRfr1VZSlW — line (@liIyvogue) May 26, 2023

Depp, who declined to clarify her sexuality after questions were raised by her involvement in a 2015 queer charity campaign called “Self Evident Truths,” is laying the PDA on thick ahead of the debut of “The Idol,” the controversial new Sam Levinson show that’s set to premiere next week.

Lily rose and 070 shake are so cute together I CANNOT GET OVER THEM!! pic.twitter.com/XW3kNEnfCi — ⭑ (@emptiedland) May 26, 2023

While “The Idol” has come under fire after a Daily Beast post spoke about the firing of director Amy Seimetz after higher-ups felt the show was taking too much of a “female perspective.” And while the jury is still out on “The Idol,” we’re glad to see these two enjoy some tender moments ahead of the premiere.