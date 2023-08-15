Get to the bottom of it

Millennials Love Anal Sex More Than We Thought

By

Millennials love Disney movies and ending their texts with “lol”. Oh, and they love anal.

A new survey from the queer woman and nonbinary-focused dating HER, highlights that bottom play is top of mind for queer millennials. HER’s ANALysis determined that half of their survey respondents tried anal play/sex (51.4%), with 30.5% of queer folks actively engaging in anal acts. A deeper diver by generation showed that millennials were regularly participating in anal activity over other age groups.

Further research showed that an overwhelming 81.3% of respondents tried anal fingering, with 44.8% stating that fingering was the most pleasurable act. We just recommend you properly stretch your fingers first before engaging in serious activity. 

RELATED

Dating App HER Is Giving Us Goosebumps With Their ‘GaySMR’

But that’s not all anal fans are doing.  55.3% have either tried or regularly partake in rimming, or analingus, if you will. Others are taking matters into their own hands, or toys, with 30.8% stating that they’ve tried pegging. 

However, there seems to be a top shortage. 56.9% of respondents stated that they had never attempted being a penetrative partner and only 14.8% of survey takers said that they’re actually givers. 

When you consider that survey takers who gave bottoming a go were 48% more likely to orgasm than folks who were only working with digits and fingering, you’d imagine more people would conduct booty business. Granted, some respondents did state that they stay away from anal activities due to pain (28.6%) or poop (51.7%). 

But a healthy diet rich in fiber, douching (if it’s needed), plenty of lubricant, and tons of patience can turn stress and mess into pleasure and peace of mind. Influencers like The Bottom’s Digest and Dr. Carlton have plenty to say on the topic, but you can also turn to HER’s “sexperts” for more info on how to make your next trip to “Peach PoundTown” perfect. 

Ease your way into the rest of HER’s anal play findings here

Tags: HER
Read More in Dating
Do You Have Any of These “Icky” Things on Your Dating App Profile?
time for an edit
Do You Have Any of These “Icky” Things on Your Dating App Profile?
BY David Hudson
San Francisco’s Steamiest New Public Sex Destination Will Suprise You
Auto-sexual
San Francisco’s Steamiest New Public Sex Destination Will Suprise You
BY Henry Giardina
5 Black Sapphic Celebrity Relationships That Scream Couple Goals
Black Queer Love
5 Black Sapphic Celebrity Relationships That Scream Couple Goals
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Trans Guys on Grindr: Some Tips for Safety and Success
Safe Sex
Trans Guys on Grindr: Some Tips for Safety and Success
BY Henry Giardina
“Love Island” Got Homophobic on National TV
What?
“Love Island” Got Homophobic on National TV
BY Johnny Levanier
No Matter the Age, Queer Folks Are on Dating Apps
App for That
No Matter the Age, Queer Folks Are on Dating Apps
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
A Local News Site Reported on Homophobia. Now, They Might Get Sued Out of Business
Protect the Press
A Local News Site Reported on Homophobia. Now, They Might Get Sued Out of Business
BY Henry Giardina
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
Representation Matters
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
BY Carson Mlnarik
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
Madam President
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
BY Jude Cramer
Whether Elon Musk Likes It Or Not, He’s Living in a Trans World
Oh the Irony
Whether Elon Musk Likes It Or Not, He’s Living in a Trans World
BY Faefyx Collington
Mary Trump Has the Perfect Mic Drop Comment Following Donald Trump’s New Indictment
boom
Mary Trump Has the Perfect Mic Drop Comment Following Donald Trump’s New Indictment
BY David Hudson
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
Coming Out
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX