Diplo Says There’s Absolutely Nothing Gay About the Blow Jobs He Gets From Men

“I don’t know if it’s gay if you don’t make eye contact,” Diplo tells Emily Ratajkowski during a recent interview. The topic under discussion? Bill Clinton.

Wait…let’s back up a moment.

If you haven’t yet seen the viral clip of Diplo talking about how receiving blow jobs from other men just “isn’t that gay,” it’s time to catch up. The Internet waits for no man.

In a clip from EmRata’s podcast “High/Low,” Diplo confessed that he does enjoy receiving blow jobs from men, but hold on: that doesn’t make him gay!

the blowjobs i give are not that gay pic.twitter.com/EHpnf8Tztw — alex (@alex_abads) March 14, 2023

I’m OBSESSED with her “idk you tell me” she said “I don’t know do YOU think sex with another man is gay?” https://t.co/NCrAQQhnKG — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) March 14, 2023

I hope someone puts “getting a blowjob’s not that gay” on a shirt https://t.co/NsqPpjk08x — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) March 14, 2023

"We were talking about Bill Clinton" lol 😂 https://t.co/bsxBGhMJtX — Jorgie82 (@jorgie82) March 14, 2023

Basically, Diplo casually admitted that he’s a fan of blow jobs from men, but feels that if you don’t make eye contact, it’s not a gay act. He goes on to say that blow jobs themselves simply aren’t that gay. Which is a take, to be sure.

Needless to say, the gay Internet is feeling seen.

The thing everyone wants to know is: where on Earth is Diplo getting this logic? From the straight guy handbook?

There is, believe or not, a precedent for men claiming that it’s not gay to receive head or engage in anal sex as a top. Have we forgotten the infamous 4chan “it’s not gay if…” meme in which ostensibly straight men made extremely specific qualifications as to what does or does not deem a sexual encounter gay? And we can’t forget the Ancient Greek implication that topping is a totally straight activity with absolutely nothing gay about it: it was bottoming that was considered the true gay act.

Whether or not Diplo is brushing up on his Socrates, he’s truly hit on one of the heavy-hitting philosophical quandaries of our age. Blow jobs: are they gay? Are they not gay? Does eye contact matter? Perhaps we’ll never know.