Drag Queen Nique Manza Is Bringing Death-Defying Stunts to Drag in the Philippines

Thai Drag queen and judge on Thailand’s Drag Race, Pangina Heals (the RuPaul of Thailand), tweeted out “The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world @theonlymanza”.

Pangina might be onto something because check out this viral video of drag queen Nique Manza (they/them) that she tweeted out.

The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world @theonlymanza pic.twitter.com/5yYBnE6YNl — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) November 14, 2022

Drag queens are known to add some unique choreography to their shows, but this level of athleticism is otherworldly. These Pink-level acrobatics are just a regular part of Manza’s artistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nique Harnnyl Manza (@theonlymanza)



The genderqueer pole/aerial artist, choreographer, and drag queen has been performing death-defying stunts for a while. You may have come across many of their performances going viral on social media.

Like this Halloween performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nique Harnnyl Manza (@theonlymanza)



Or maybe you were just as mesmerized as we were by their voguing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nique Harnnyl Manza (@theonlymanza)



Well, we’re definitely not the only ones noticing Manza’s technique. With over 11,000 followers on Instagram, Manza is showering the internet with their brand of drag. It also looks like talent runs in the family, as Manza’s drag mother, Precious Paula Nicole, won the first season of Drag Race Philippines, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jiggy Caliente.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nique Harnnyl Manza (@theonlymanza)



But the video that Pangina Heals tweeted out has everyone talking.

WHAT THE FUCK — Bosco (@hereisbosco) November 14, 2022

@Pink you have 24hours to respond — Midnight (@_RockkyP) November 14, 2022

Dang. I literally do nothing. 🥹 THIS IS INCREDIBLE! — JUJUBEE (@jujuboston) November 14, 2022

I’m only doing ballads from here on out. Cuz what’s the fuckin point of attempting to keep up with this. 😂🤣 — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) November 14, 2022

Sis really said pic.twitter.com/K8UDWKETyl — Jasmine A. Golphin (@WTMpresents) November 14, 2022

Maybe there’s a spot on Drag Race Philippines Season 2 for Manza.