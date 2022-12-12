From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, Here Are the 80th Golden Globe Awards Nominees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, awards season. And the 2022 Golden Globe nominations are now live. The ceremony, brought together by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) since 1944, recognizes excellence in American and international film and television and there’s plenty of content to celebrate.

First off, in TV land, HBO Max and Netflix are leading the charge with 14 nominations total. Following the streaming giants were Hulu with 10 nominations, FX with 9 nominations, and ABC and Apple TV+ with 6 nominations rounding out the leaders list.

The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary were receiving plenty of love. Season two of The White Lotus brought viewers back to the famed hotel and the season received a Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination in the process. Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham received acting nominations.

While Philly’s finest, Abbott Elementary, also came back with a season two, giving the show a Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nomination and acting nominations for Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, and show creator Quinta Brunson.

TV shows receiving more Golden Globes support include Wednesday, Hacks, House of the Dragon, and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. All of which garnered acting nominations for some its starring characters, such as Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Hannah Einbender and Jean Smart (Hacks), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), and Evan Peters and Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

emma d’arcy we will get that golden globe for you!!!pic.twitter.com/NHNcrgzHoW https://t.co/kjcprchezg — lol (@BRAINR0TTIN6) December 12, 2022

As for the film world, production companies Searchlight Pictures, A24, and Netflix are leading the race with 12, 10, and 9 nominations respectively. Right behind these three are Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures with 7 nominations, Walt Disney with 5 nominations, Focus Features with 4 nominations, and Warner Bros. with 3 nominations to round out top nominees.

Movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO), The Banshees of Inisherin, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Tár have been some of the most high profile films of 2022. This year’s Golden Globes made sure to celebrate these movies with multiple nominations. EEAAO, Banshees, and Glass Onion are all competing in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, whereas Tár is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

YES to Everything Everywhere All At Once and Abbott Elementary raking in those golden globes nominations. — Daulton (@DaultonVenglar) December 12, 2022

Angela Bassett has been nominated by the Golden Globe awards for best performance by an actress in a supporting Role #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/ZeXkeBES7p — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) December 12, 2022

Thankfully, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, representing EEAAO, are up for acting awards, as is Cate Blanchett (Tár), Colin Ferrell and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Daniel Craig (Glass Onion). Joining the film acting award cohort is Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jamie Lee Curtis (EEAAO), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), and Ana de Armas (Blonde).

Today is also a good day for Taylor Swift, Tems, and Rihanna fans, as the three receive nominations for Best Original Song — Motion Picture for “Carolina” (Taylor Swift) and “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna and Tems).

And while there might be plenty to celebrate, there are still plenty of snubs this year. Although stellar performances in film were by Hong Chau (The Whale and The Menu), Stephanie Hsu (EEAAO), and Danielle Deadwyler (Till), all three were left out of the acting categories this year. Additionally, on the TV side of things, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Ayo Edibiri (The Bear), and all of things P-Valley remained outside of the nomination scope.

Meghann Fahy omission at the Golden Globes? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/uxQIuLFs58 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 12, 2022

You can’t convince me they did not give one of the best performances in TV. Why aren’t they nominated in lead and supporting actor categories? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BHFhhnFl5O — LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) December 12, 2022

Also, while a few queer and POC-led films and actors were nominated this year, women were still left outside of the Best Director – Motion Picture category. Not to mention, some acting categories just featured one Black or Brown person or none at all. This was the case of the three acting categories Best Performance by Actor, Best Performance by Actress, and Best Performance by Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

This is why I was never checking for #GoldenGlobes bc I knew nothing changed. I need to see proof of new voting members bc again bc I dont think thats changed either. Hiring your first Black host does not absolve them of wrong doing. Lets go back to ignoring them https://t.co/0lvcs4J7Bj — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) December 12, 2022

This follows last year’s controversy when the Los Angeles Times reported that there weren’t any Black members in the HFPA’s 87-member votership. Immediate backlash ensued from creatives and PR teams alike. With the report coming out a week before the 2021 ceremony, the 2022 ceremony broadcast was canceled, opting for a scaled back ceremony instead.

But the 2023 ceremony telecast will be back on NBC on January 10, 2022 with comedian Jerrod Carmichael set to host.

Did you favorite actor, show, or film get some Golden Globes love? Check out the full list of nominations here.