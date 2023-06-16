10 LGBTQ+ Fashion Brands That Remind Us Pride is More Than Rainbow T-Shirts

(l-r) Recent collections from Landeros, Stuzo, and Wildfang.

Every year we’re put through a marketing dog-and-pony show where brands take advantage of annual Pride celebrations to sell rainbow T-shirts and kitschy accessories. But at the end of the day, most of these collections are simple cash grabs.

With Pride season upon us, INTO compiled a list of 10 brands that celebrate queer identity all year. Many of these small businesses are owned by women, BIPOC, and trans creatives who give back to their communities while challenging a new era of social gender norms.