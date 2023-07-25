Bella Ramsey and Trans-Owned Apparel Company Both& Are Searching for a Lucky Model



The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is adding a new role to their resume and they need a model to complete their latest project.

On Monday, Ramsey took to social media to announce a model search with Both&, a trans-owned and operated apparel company supporting transmasculine, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary folks. In the video on Instagram, Ramsey discussed how they came across Both& during their journey of self-discovery and nonbinariness and how they found plenty of euphoria discovering clothes that fit and make them feel good. Now, they’ll be sharing that euphoria with a lucky person in an upcoming Both& photoshoot, in which Ramsey will be the creative director. But it’s not about being a top model, but rather being a lucky winner.

Interested parties can enter Both&’s competition for a chance to be a model in the upcoming London-based photoshoot that Ramsey will creatively direct. Both&’s competition rules state that by making a purchase or a donation of up to $50, up to $200, or over $200, participants will be given one vote, two votes, or three votes respectively. Essentially, the more you purchase or donate, the better the odds are of being selected. After making your purchase or donation, you’ll receive a mandatory short survey to complete via email. On August 4, one fortuitous winner will be announced.

“We’ll work together to create this cool fun thing, and you’re going to be part of a major Both& campaign,” said Ramsey in their video. “It’s going to be actually a lot of fun, we’ll just laugh and have fun, no pressures or stress.”

The winner will be flown to and housed in London for two nights to model in the photoshoot and work with Ramsey and Finnegan Shepard, Both&’s founder. The competition runs until July 31 and only individuals able to participate are those who are 18 and older and based in the United States or Europe. Outside of the competition, anyone with the means to do so can purchase clothes from Both& or partake in their “pay it forward” program where the apparel brand takes monetary donations and gives free shirts to those not able to afford them.

Ramsey’s latest endeavor comes right after their stunning portrayal of Ellie in Max’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us, alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel. They gained fans as the headstrong Lyanna Mormont in Max’s Game of Thrones, but The Last of Us made them a household name. Around the same time as the series January premiere, Ramsey opened up about their gender identity in an interview with The New York Times.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” said Ramsey. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

And what’s also exciting is the opportunity to work with this Emmy-nominated actor in a campaign that’s sure to spread plenty of queer joy. Learn more about Both& here.