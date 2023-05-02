Here Are Our Favorite Looks From the 2023 Met Gala

Yesterday was the first Monday of May and with it came one of the most anticipated annual fashion events—the Met Gala.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event heralds the opening of the Met Costume Institute’s exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: a Line of Beauty. This year’s theme celebrates the work of the late designer who led European fashion houses such as Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi, and left a lasting impression on the world of dress.

Perhaps more anticipated than the exhibition is the spectacle that is the red carpet. Every year, some of the most fashionable and noteworthy stars are asked to dress in theme. Many take the task seriously, wearing custom designs and couture to the event. So, it should come as no surprise that queer celebrities and those beloved by the LGBTQ+ community who were invited had some of the greatest looks of the night.

Lil Nas X

Wearing a silver-studded birthday suit, Lil Nas X illuminated the red carpet. His makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath revealed to Vogue that it took nine hours to turn the rapper into the crystalline feline that strutted the red carpet.

Michaela Coel

While most opted for silver, black, and white, this year’s co-chair, Michaela Coel, opted for a gilded Schiaparelli gown. Encrusted with jewels, Coel sparkled brighter than any star in the sky, or at the Met Gala.

Janelle Monáe

Wait for it…and then wait for it again…and then wait for it again 💥💥💥 @JanelleMonae stuns many times over on the #MetGala red carpet. pic.twitter.com/BQgwLysWFg — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2023

To call Janelle Monáe quirky, fun, or unexpected would be an understatement. While they constantly surprise us with daring fashion choices, this crinoline transformation was perhaps the greatest stunt of the night.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us co-stars Bella Ramsey and everyone’s favorite internet daddy, Pedro Pascal, made their Met Gala debuts. While Ramsey looked smart in a tailored, pearl-lined suit jacket and skirt, Pascal’s bright red coat and bare legs made a bold statement.

Kim Petras

Paris Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Anitta, and Kim Petras at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/OXfTz5sn2Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

Kim Petras never forgets to remind us that she is not just a singer—she’s the pop star of our generation. Her short drape-detail dress and glittering boots announced her as a diva in a league of her own.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope didn’t just bring a killer outfit, he brought Karl Lagerfeld himself to the Met Gala. Pope’s Balmain cape was over 30 feet long and depicted a hand-drawn illustration of the late designer. This is how you do drama.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner shone among the many gorgeous couples in attendance. Brittney’s champagne suit and Cherelle’s classic white gown offered a view of the simple and effortless elegance that Lagerfeld was famous for.

Harvey Guillén

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén defied subtlety with this pink tweed confection. Decked in blooming roses and a pearl necklace, he gave the carpet a much-needed pop of color—and he couldn’t have done it better.

Cardi B

Very few know how to work the Met Gala quite like Cardi B. This year, Cardi appeared in perhaps her most subdued look yet—a massive, quilt-detailed tuxedo gown. Matching black opera gloves and pearl earrings completed her look that can only be described as outrageous.

Kristen Stewart

Effortless, uncaring, and somehow chic, Kristen Stewart is proof that there are few things hotter than a tousled mullet. Last night, in a playful take on a classic suit, Stewart was the epitome of relaxed luxury.