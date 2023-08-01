The Right is Now Boycotting Doc Martens for Being Too Trans

First it was Bud Light: now the right has redirected their religious fervent to queer outfit staple Dr. Martens.
After the combat shoe brand displaying an illustration by Jess Vosseteig as part of the “DIY Docs” series started making the rounds, “gender critical” folks started naturally freaking out. The illustration featured a depiction of a nonbinary person with top surgery scars. The horror!
How dare a brand known for its queer cult status advertise to that exact audience! I am shocked, SHOCKED to find there’s gambling going on in this establishment!
The people are calling it the “most transgender shoe ever made” and if that isn’t a selling point…
My brother in christ…please get it together.
