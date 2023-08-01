The Right is Now Boycotting Doc Martens for Being Too Trans

First it was Bud Light: now the right has redirected their religious fervent to queer outfit staple Dr. Martens.

After the combat shoe brand displaying an illustration by Jess Vosseteig as part of the “DIY Docs” series started making the rounds, “gender critical” folks started naturally freaking out. The illustration featured a depiction of a nonbinary person with top surgery scars. The horror!

First it was a single customised can of Bud Light that put transphobes in a tailspin… Now they’re losing their sh*t over a lone painted pair of @drmartens boots!



They really ARE an obsessive cult! 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/BUq718hqPW — Helen🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) July 31, 2023

How dare a brand known for its queer cult status advertise to that exact audience! I am shocked, SHOCKED to find there’s gambling going on in this establishment!

Conservatives: OMG did you see what Doc Martin just promoted on their account? THE QUEERS?



Meanwhile, your average Doc Martens customer:https://t.co/4WDldaqstj — Queer Armorer (@QueerArmorer) August 1, 2023

Do they know who buys docs? Lol https://t.co/mJADlC0zHZ — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) August 1, 2023

The people are calling it the “most transgender shoe ever made” and if that isn’t a selling point…

Docs are literally the most transgender shoes ever made and they're getting mad at this lmao https://t.co/43uoHcCrjG — 🌎 Vee 🍒 (@SuperSquidoodle) August 1, 2023

i can guarantee not a single right winger owns a pair of docs bc doc culture goes against every (lacking) moral conservatives have https://t.co/LYNm1P7z6Y — mary *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@ghostsapling) August 1, 2023

There are no straight people wearing docs https://t.co/txNDt6Uwwl — Gwen YPS-gender (evolving to EstroGwen) (@CEOofGreen) August 1, 2023

🎶 One of these days these boots are gonna woke all over you 🎶 https://t.co/QtK189lxtO — Cake Out In The Rain (@lousadzak) August 1, 2023

My brother in christ…please get it together.

"Doc martins has gone woke" my brother in christ who do you think buys their shoes? https://t.co/CYKz8CCxhm — BONEZ/SOVI🦴🦴🦴 | Local Vampire 🥩🔪⚠️ (@Vampiresqu1dd) August 1, 2023