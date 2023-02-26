Get to Know Marisa Abela of Back to Black and Barbie

Marisa Abela is a British actress who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. She is known for her roles in shows like Industry and Cobra and is quickly becoming a rising star. Her upcoming film appearances include an Amy Winehouse biopic and a supporting role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Marisa Abela at a glance

Below are a few quick stats that you might be interested in—read on for more about Marisa Abela:

Birthday: December 7, 1996

Height: 5’5″ (1.65 m)

Nationality: British

Current City: London, England

Abela studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and received her degree in 2019. Prior to her decision to go into acting, she was considering a career as a human rights lawyer.

Marisa broke out in 2020

Marisa started in the entertainment industry with a role in a 2008 thriller entitled Man in a Box, playing the role of Alice. She then landed the action series COBRA, released in 2020.

Outside of COBRA, Marisa’s breakout role was in the 2020 HBO Max series Industry, where she played the character of Yasmin Kara-Hanani. The show follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London. Marisa’s performance as Yasmin was highly praised by critics and audiences alike.

Since then, she has appeared in several movies, TV series, and even a video game.

Marisa is playing Amy in the upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic

Her fans and critics have highly anticipated Marisa Abela’s upcoming role in the Amy Winehouse biopic. The film, titled Back to Black, will explore the life and career of the late singer Amy Winehouse, who tragically passed away in 2011 at 27.

Marisa will play the role of Amy Winehouse in the film, which is expected to provide an in-depth look at the singer’s life and struggles. The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also produced Fifty Shades of Grey.

First look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic ‘BACK TO BLACK’. pic.twitter.com/BvlcWz9cnR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 13, 2023

Marisa’s casting in the role of Amy has generated a lot of buzz in the industry, with many praising her talent and range as an actress. In an Instagram post announcing her casting, she expressed her excitement for the role, quoting Amy, “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down.” She then wrote, “I love you, Amy.“

The film is still in production, and a release date has yet to be announced. However, with Abela at the helm, Back to Black will hopefully be a powerful and memorable tribute to one of the greatest artists of our time.

Marisa is cis but has played LGBTQ+-coded characters

Marisa is a cisgender woman who hasn’t officially commented one way or another on her sexuality; however, she has played a few queer-coded roles. The internet certainly speculates that her character Yasmin in Industry is bisexual – with the show itself being named by NBC News as a “must-see” queer television series. However, to date, her only explicitly LGBTQ+ role is in the upcoming biopic of Amy Winehouse, with Amy herself being bisexual.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party

Marisa will continue making waves in the entertainment industry with her talent and representation dedication. Outside of her role in Back to Black, Marisa is also cast to appear with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Great Gerwig’s Barbie, which is currently in post-production.

‘Industry’ star Marisa Abela has been cast in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie.’



(https://t.co/A5n7nFHy59) pic.twitter.com/usq86G7zKo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 5, 2022

In an interview about the upcoming film with W, she says, “If you’d have told me that by the time I was 25, I’d have worked with Lena Dunham and Greta Gerwig, I’d have geeked out.” “It’s just inspiring, working with these women who have crushed it in the most ultimate way.”

Closing Thoughts

Marisa Abela is an inspiring figure in the entertainment industry. Her talent and dedication to roles with well-written characters pave the way for more diverse and accurate portrayals of underrepresented communities.

