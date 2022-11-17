The Grammy Nominations are Here, and They’re Queer

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in, and this year boasts a massive showing from LGBTQ+ artists. From the up-and-comers to established artists, from niche categories to the Big Four, queer artists are represented up and down the Recording Academy’s top selections.



While the straights have earned the most nominations, LGBTQ+ musicians are not far behind. Beyoncé is reigning supreme with 9 nominations, putting her career total of 88 (a tie with her husband Jay-Z). Kendrick Lamar came in second with 8 nominations.

Lesbian folk singer Brandi Carlile, meanwhile, tied with Adele for 7 nominations. Among these, Carlile is in the running for Album of the Year for In These Strange Days and Record of the Year for You and Me on the Rock.

I watched these honors roll out this morning one by one holding Evangeline’s hand and screaming! LOL Barely functioning today. I have no words.🤘🏼Congratulations to everyone, what a year for music!!! Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and everyone who voted for us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3CaWGzDW3O — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 15, 2022



Out R&B singer Steve Lacy earned four nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for “Bad Habit.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Unholy.” This marks Petras’ first ever Grammy nomination and Smith’s seventh.

TRAMMY — KIM PETRAS 🕊 (@kimpetras) November 15, 2022

Brothers Osborne (of which TJ is openly gay) are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song “Midnight Rider’s Prayer.”

That’s what’s up! Thanks for letting us use your limitless inspiration, @WillieNelson. What an honor. pic.twitter.com/10oUzgLuhx — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 15, 2022

Lady Gaga received two nominations—Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, both for Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold my Hand.”

DJ Kaytranada is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the song “Intimidated” featuring H.E.R.

The Best New Artist category sees Omar Apollo scoring his first nomination (though he has been nominated twice in the Latin Grammy Awards). Out Brazilian singer Anitta also picked up her first nomination in this category.

got nominated best new artist omg 😭😭😭🤎🤎🤎🫂🫂🫂🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/4qNJCc1Xtl — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 15, 2022

Wow! Wow Wow Wow… never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I’m from Brazil guys… I mean .. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/XZaUSAeKaL — Anitta (@Anitta) November 15, 2022

The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s song “Spitting Off the Edge of The World” featuring gay artist Perfume Genius is nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Randy Rainbow is nominated for the Best Comedy Album category for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, his first Grammy nomination. Rainbow is also competing against Dave Chappelle’s transphobic dumpster fire The Closer.

Finally, A Strange Loop, a musical comedy about queer Black musical composer, is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.