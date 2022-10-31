Halloween Is a Queer Holiday and Some of Your “Queerly Beloved” Celebrities Were Out Celebrating

Halloween is the one night a year when a gay can dress like a total…you get the drift. Anyway Halloween is a queer holiday. We don’t make the rules, we just enforce them. On this queer holiday, plenty of folks find more and more creative ways to dress up as their favorite celebrity, character, or meme. This year, some of your favorite queerly beloved public figures took it a step further and essentially won Halloween with some stellar costumes.

Janelle Monáe

This is an iconic The Fifth Element serve from the icon that is Janelle Monáe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)



Pabllo Vittar

Yes, we’re dreaming of Pabllo Vittar’s Selena outfit tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar)



Keke Palmer

The internet wants Keke Palmer to play the X-Men’s Rogue in the MCU so badly and Keke knows it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)



Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

Behind every great Daphne is an equally great Velma. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley want you to know that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hayley kiyoko (@hayleykiyoko)



Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande

We love a couples costume. Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande’s Best in Show rendition of the dog show competition couple played Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge is too good to not highlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)



Symone

Drag Queen Symone doing something holy as Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Symone (@the_symone)



Lizzo

Half iconic animated TV character and half popular meme equals 100% that b*tch and Lizzo knows it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)



Eugene Lee Yang

We are running up that hill to bear witness to Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang’s Stranger Things costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene Lee Yang (@eugeneleeyang)



Plastique Tiara

A flawless victory from Plastique Tiara’s Kitana costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plastique Tiara (@plastiquetiara)



Julio Torres

Be careful with the magic in the spellbooks you read. You might just conjure up a comedian named Julio Torres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio Torres~* (@spaceprincejulio)



Gigi Goode

Was a yassified Amelia Earhart needed this year? Yes and Gigi Goode made it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Goode (@thegigigoode)



Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts

And last, but certainly not least, a comfy couture cosplay of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky from Niecey Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)