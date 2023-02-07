Be My Valentine

We’re Head Over Heels in Love With Jonathan Majors’ Valentine’s Day-Themed Photoshoot

By

We are all in love (and in lust) with actor Jonathan Majors’ latest photoshoot. Majors had already broke the internet with his teaser photo to his upcoming Magazine Dreams film and he’s taking over the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the “big bad” Kang the Conqueror. Now, he’s here to take our breath away as he poses on the cover of Ebony Magazine’s February issue.

The Valentine’s Day-themed photoshoot had Majors decked out in an assortment of pinks, reds, feathers, roses, and of course we were treated to some shirtless looks. You can never have too many of those. 

Can we also say that this man looks really good with a book? 

As Ebony’s February cover star, Majors chatted about everything from how he raises his daughter, how he prepared for roles (he’ll be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and Magazine Dreams this year), and his favorite on-screen romances. Don’t make us blush, Mr. Majors.

Majors booked his first screen role in Dustin Lance Black’s When We Rise. The docudrama miniseries highlighted the stories of various queer and trans activists and Majors played LGBTQ+ activist and first Black chair of the San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration Committee board Ken Jones. Speaking of on-screen romance, Majors’ Ken Jones had one with sailor Michael Smith, a character played by queer actor Charlie Carver in the miniseries. 

Since appearing in DLB’s GLAAD award-winning series, Majors has been booked and busy. With roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion, Majors adds major talent and gravitas to each part he takes on.

And with each movie he stars in, we hope he adds a photoshoot to it too. We know the rest of the internet would agree based off of these tweets alone. 

Consider us all thirsty for more Jonathan Majors.

Tags: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, Ebony Magazine, Jonathan Majors, Magazine Dreams, Marvel, MCU, Photoshoot, When We Rise
Read More
Jonathan McCrory Is Ensuring That Black Artistry Is Nurtured and Uplifted at the National Black Theatre
The INTO Interview
Jonathan McCrory Is Ensuring That Black Artistry Is Nurtured and Uplifted at the National Black Theatre
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Of An Age’ Is a Beautiful Queer Coming-Of-Age Story Full of What-Ifs
Queer Awakenings
‘Of An Age’ Is a Beautiful Queer Coming-Of-Age Story Full of What-Ifs
BY Joshua S. Mackey
What Does Pansexual Mean?
101
What Does Pansexual Mean?
BY Eloisa de Farias
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX