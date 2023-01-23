Here’s How You Actually Say Raven-Symoné’s Name

So let’s take it back to 2003. 20 years ago, a certain Disney show, That’s So Raven, had millennials in a chokehold. The titular character Raven Baxter (played by Raven-Symoné) was gazing into the future, finding her way into some chaotic shenanigans, and thankfully finding her way out of them – with lessons learned of course. But one thing we’ve learned is that we’ve been saying the actor’s name wrong this entire time.



In a TikTok video posted by the nonbinary actor, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, explained that their name is pronounced “RAY-ven see-mo-NAY”, but according to the entertainer, they’ve always gone with pronouncing their name as “RAY-ven seh-Mone”.

“You people out here real mad that I never said ‘Hey my name is Raven-Symoné and you’re watching Disney channel’,” said the 37-year-old actor. “No, I didn’t do that because at a very young age I was told to tell everybody that my name was ‘Raven-Symone’ and it just never left my body.”

Well, we are gagged. Kind of like how we found out we were saying Rihanna’s name wrong the entire time. But let’s be real, the accented “e” has been there in Raven-Symoné’s name all this time. And it seems that, at least in the United States, we’ve been saying it wrong. However, in French-speaking parts of the world, folks have been saying Raven-Symoné’s name right the entire time.

“Except when I go to French-speaking countries,” added Raven-Symoné in the TikTok video. “I’m like ‘Yea, it is spelled that way and that’s how it should be pronounced’, but coming here, to where I’m living, ‘Raven-Symone’ is just fine.”

Since making their acting debut in the ‘90s, we’ve been saying Raven-Symoné’s name wrong. After appearing as the character Olivia in The Cosby Show, Raven-Symoné appeared in Alex Haley’s Queen, alongside Oscar winner Halle Berry. Then, they went on to star in Hanging With Mr. Cooper. And we can’t forget about their roles in Dr. Doolittle (opposite Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy) and in Disney’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

But when Raven-Symoné became the lead character in That’s So Raven, their star shined even brighter, becoming a huge win for Disney with Black representation and cementing their teen star status.

Of course, Raven-Symoné’s career has had plenty of highlights, from telling us how to rescue ourselves in The Cheetah Girls and The Cheetah Girls 2, releasing multiple albums to show of her vocal abilities, and co-hosting The View for a few years, Raven-Symoné proved that they’re a multi-hyphenated artist. Now they’re back on Disney bringing back all of the new millennium nostalgia as Raven Baxter again in Raven’s Home.

And while Raven-Symoné continues to bless the world with their talents, they’re not pressed about folks not saying their name right – even though we will from here on out.

“So yes, I don’t trip over it. I don’t correct people, but the correct spelling of my name is pronounced ‘Raven-Symoné’, but you can call me ‘Raven-Symone.’ I’m not trippin’ over it.”