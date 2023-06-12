5 Times Tim Curry Played Sexy Demons

Evil Manta, “The Little Mermaid”

Starting off with a slippery bang, we have Curry’s delectable performance in the three-season “The Little Mermaid” TV show as Evil Manta, a manta ray imprisoned in sea jail until Ariel mistakenly frees him. This man is bright purple (gay) loves a musical number (gay) adores showing off his gigantic chest and nips (gay!) and happens to be the single father of a child he names, quite simply, “little evil.” He’s also got amazingly long lashes, because of course he does. It’s giving iconic. This role allows Curry to do what Curry does best: slither around, be gay, and laugh maniacally. Is he a match for Pat Carroll’s Ursula? Clearly not—who could be?—but he’s still iconic and every little thing he does is magic. Had this show come out at a different time, I am personally convinced that Evil Manta would have introduced themselves with they/them pronouns, because everything about this lewk is giving nonbinary excellence.