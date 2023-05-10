Forever Fabulous

Melissa McCarthy and Nina West Shared a Beautiful Moment at The Little Mermaid Premiere

By

The Little Mermaid live-action remake hasn’t yet been released to general audiences, and Ursula is already stealing the show. On the “blue carpet” for the film’s world premiere on Monday, Ursula actress Melissa McCarthy encountered Drag Race’s Nina West, dressed in her own interpretation of the iconic sea witch. The meeting of these two Ursulas sent shockwaves over land and sea.

Nina West posted a video of the full encounter on Instagram. Upon spotting one another, McCarthy and West repeatedly bow down, chanting, “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted,” as though casting a spell. After sharing an inaudible but clearly emotional conversation, the two pose for pictures while singing “Sisters” from the classic musical White Christmas.

RELATED

New Footage of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Begs the Question: Can We See Part of Your World?

West’s interpretation of Ursula featured green hair, a green and black top, and a frilled purple, magenta, silver, and black skirt. Across her midriff was a sash bearing Urusula’s famous incantation, “Beluga Sevruga, Come winds of the Caspian Sea! Larengix glaucitis, et max laryngitis. La voce to me!”

West’s look was designed by Florence D’Lee, Elle Emenopé, and Kályd Sebastian Odeh. The direction was based on the colors from the incantation scene as Ursula robs Ariel of her voice. The lyrical sash was also a subtle homage to drag legend Divine, who inspired the character.

“The look is inspired by Ursula looking into her cauldron, with the words of her incantation enveloping her…the words of Howard Ashman, who also introduced the idea of Divine as an inspiration for the character,”  explained West. “It is a celebration of perfectly powerful queer art and the power of drag.”

Ursula’s current actress, Melissa McCarthy, started out her career as a drag performer. She recently told Rolling Stone that in the early 90s, when she barely had any money to her name, she would perform standup and go club hopping as the drag queen Miss Y. More recently, McCarthy has stood up to the slew of anti-drag legislation sweeping across the US, both to her 11.8 million followers on social media and in the recent “Drag isn’t Dangerous” telethon.

Unfortunately, the meeting of the two Ursulas is painful evidence that this entire movie should have been an ensemble cast of drag queen Ursulas and nothing else. Instead, we’ll have to settle for the one Ursula when The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

Tags: cosplay, Drag, Halle Bailey, Little Mermaid Premiere, Melissa McCarthy, Nina West, sea witch, The Little Mermaid, Transgender, Ursula
Read More in Icons
Bianca Del Rio Signs to CAA, Proving That Drag Does, Indeed, Pay
Get That Cash
Bianca Del Rio Signs to CAA, Proving That Drag Does, Indeed, Pay
BY Johnny Levanier
The Thirst for Daniel Dae Kim is Real After “The Good Doctor” Clip Whips the Internet Into a Frenzy
What Does It Meme?
The Thirst for Daniel Dae Kim is Real After “The Good Doctor” Clip Whips the Internet Into a Frenzy
BY Henry Giardina
Mark Hamill Says Luke Skywalker Could Be Gay
May the 4th Be With You
Mark Hamill Says Luke Skywalker Could Be Gay
BY Johnny Levanier
The Latest on INTO
The UK’s First Gay Dating Show is Almost Here
Kiss & Tell
The UK’s First Gay Dating Show is Almost Here
BY Johnny Levanier
Gen Z Isn’t Masturbating as Much
All Hands on Deck
Gen Z Isn’t Masturbating as Much
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Baby Tate’s “Hey Mickey!” Video is a Campy Celebration of Queer Love
Hot Video Summer
Baby Tate’s “Hey Mickey!” Video is a Campy Celebration of Queer Love
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX