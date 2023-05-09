The Thirst for Daniel Dae Kim is Real After “The Good Doctor” Clip Whips the Internet Into a Frenzy

Ok, show of hands: who here watches the show “The Good Doctor?”

Oh…no one? Ok. I mean, that’s what I thought, because why would you watch another show that reduces people on the spectrum to child medical prodigies who are constantly having screaming tantrums in the workplace? I don’t know. The fact is that I saw this show was going to be a show years ago and mentally made a note to mute all mentions—online and IRL—to “The Good Doctor” and any resultant spinoffs.

Now that said, I have been informed this morning (by Twitter) of the presence of a hot man on this show, which really puts a wrench in my plans. A meme from a 4-year-old “Good Doctor” episode has been making the rounds, and it all has to do with one man’s ability to sit completely stonefaced in the presence of Freddie Highmore’s aggressive overacting. And that man is Daniel Dae Kim.

The “Lost” and “Saint’s Row” actor has been playing delicious villain roles for years, but his turn in “The Good Doctor” is getting him some much-deserved attention online. As one of the producers of “The Good Doctor,” Kim brings quite a lot to the show. He doesn’t just play the show’s ostensible villain, Dr. Han—if standing in the way of Freddie Highmore performing surgeries actually counts as villainy—he’s also, as some users have rightly pointed out, serving better autistic representation than Freddie Highmore’s canon-autistic character.

I’d say Daniel Dae Kim gives a better representation of autism than the guy who’s supposed to be autistic. https://t.co/Wa1eC2ybcT — Semiotic Stochastic needs a kidney (PARODY) 🐀 (@mitdasein) May 7, 2023

From the TikTok “I am a surgeon/I am a sturgeon” meme came the now-infamous Dr. Han reaction shot, which is calling back fond memories of the early days of memes (Willy Wonka’s sh*t-eating smile comes to mind.) It’s becoming as iconic as Tyler, the Creator’s “I’m not finished” clip. There’s something about the image that just perfectly encapsulates a mood. Daniel Dae Kim’s totally deadpan reaction to Freddie Highmore is the energy I’m personally bringing to the club, to the dentist, to the bar mitzvah, and to my next therapy session.

Because let’s face it, she is the moment.

Daniel Dae Kim commanding this much power just by showing up and going like this: 😐 shows how much power this man has. The sheer magnetism he projects not only by virtue of being incredibly handsome but also imbuing every role with a simple presence is why he's a star. — who, me? (@le_post_enjoyer) May 9, 2023

in less than 24 hours this character went from being a random network tv daniel dae kim character to a hero of the people pic.twitter.com/6bGO8DxqhS — Zack (@TheTechJacket) May 9, 2023

There’s also the fact that Han is remarkably hot. Like, stunningly, amazingly sexy. Would you be able to retain your solid form in the face of this look? Personally, I would melt into an Alex Mac puddle in five seconds.

why is daniel dae kim so yassified as dr han pic.twitter.com/DlqVGpekP7 — method han (@hannahmhron) May 9, 2023

Daniel Dae Kim fans are glad the world is showing this man the respect–and the thirst—he deserves.

Need more Daniel Dae Kim on the tl pic.twitter.com/MG2gYtwjOK — Damianski (@popov_damian) May 9, 2023

daniel dae kim finally getting the respect he deserves on this app pic.twitter.com/talEoEIVwh — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 9, 2023

Now fans—not of “The Good Doctor,” because again, I’m not certain anyone actually watches this show—are calling for Kim to come back to the fold.

Would be so awesome if they bring Daniel Dae Kim back just because of the meme. https://t.co/WoDnMqLqcq — Marcus Finch (@ocmd73) May 9, 2023

What if “The Good Doctor” was just a platform for a Daniel Dae Kim appreciation meme?

The best outcome of all the Good Doctor posting is that we successfully engineer a Daniel Dae Kim Renaissance — kale world, inc (official) (@kale_reloaded) May 9, 2023

It’s all coming together now.