13 Nonbinary Celebrities You Should Know

Happy International Nonbinary People’s Day! Of course, any day that ends in “y” is a day to celebrate nonbinary people all over the world. Yet, on July 14, we give special reverence to folks who identify as nonbinary and raise awareness about what it means to exist outside of society’s restrictive gender binary. Nonbinary is an umbrella term that describes individuals whose gender identity is experienced outside of the binary of man/woman or male/female. Additionally, folks who identify as genderfluid, genderqueer, bigender, agender, and more fall under the nonbinary umbrella.

The critically acclaimed Cartoon Network show Steven Universe summed up the identity beautifully. The series follows main character Steven and his friends the Crystal Gems, mineral-based aliens named Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl, and their numerous adventures. Crystal Gems can fuse into powerful beings and with Steven having Gem heritage, he fuses one day with his best friend Connie to become Stevonnie, a nonbinary character welcomed with open arms by the cast and described best as an “experience” by their friend and fellow fusion Garnet.

If cartoons keep this representation up, then the kids will be alright. Thankfully, there are other prominent nonbinary folks in the media who shine a light on nonbinary representation wherever they go. So, here are some nonbinary celebrities that you should know.