All About the Nonbinary Pride Flag

The nonbinary flag we know and love today was created by Kye Rowan in 2014. The flag is used to celebrate and identify nonbinary people, or those who feel their gender identity doesn’t fall under the traditional gender binary.

The nonbinary flag is actually a successor to the genderqueer flag which was created first in 2011, but this newer flag better represents the nonbinary community.

Because nonbinary is an umbrella term, it is possible that one might wave both the nonbinary flag and another flag that is more specific to their identity such as a demigirl flag or a polygender flag.

What do the colors of the Nonbinary Flag stand for?

The Rowan nonbinary flag has four distinct horizontal stripes. In order from top to bottom, each stripe stands for:

Yellow: People whose gender falls out of the binary.

People whose gender falls out of the binary. White: People with many or all genders.

People with many or all genders. Purple: People with genders that mix both male and female.

People with genders that mix both male and female. Black: Those who consider themselves to not have a gender.

Alternative version of the nonbinary flag

Although the Rowan flag is the most popular rendition of the nonbinary flags, there are still some alternatives available. One of the most popular alternatives is the genderqueer flag.

A genderqueer person does not identify with the conventional gender identities that society implies such as male or female. Because the definition is so similar to that of the nonbinary identity the terms are often used interchangeably. But some individuals have a stronger connection to one term over the other and will identify accordingly.



The Genderqueer Flag

Before the wider adoption of the nonbinary identity and creation of the nonbinary flag, a lot of nonbinary individuals identified with the genderqueer flag.

The modern genderqueer flag was created by Marilyn Roxie in 2011 and is the 3rd and final version of the flag.

It has three horizontal stripes in three colors. The colors symbolize as follows:

Lavender: Androgyny and queerness.

Androgyny and queerness. White: Agender identity and gender neutrality.

Agender identity and gender neutrality. Green: Genders outside of the binary.

Want to learn more about being nonbinary?

When someone says they are nonbinary, it typically means that they don’t identify with the traditional binaries such as just male or just female; however, some nonbinary people don’t identify with either gender at all.

The nonbinary gender identity includes a variety of other identities within the same vein such as polygender, trigender, and demigender people (including demiboys and demigirls).

It is okay to feel like you don’t fit into the binaries that society imposes on us. Gender is vast and there are a variety of ways to approach it from changing your pronouns to medical procedures to the way you dress.

Closing thoughts

The bottom line is representation matters. Flags are a necessary tool when it comes to representing a community, identity, or sexuality. Putting up a nonbinary flag or wearing it on a t-shirt shows appreciation and pride for the community.

This is not only important for community members who want to feel unified, but also for visibility purposes. The colors and symbols on a flag show the world what it means to be a part of that community and give everyone a chance to show their pride.

Visit our identities page to learn more about other gender and sexual identities that make up the LGBTQ+ community