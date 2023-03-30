Daniel Radcliffe Chats With Trans and Nonbinary Youth for the Trevor Project’s New Video Series ‘Sharing Space’

*Photo credit: The Trevor Project

Whitney Houston once sang I believe the children are our are future / teach them well and let them lead the way. It looks like The Trevor Project took this to heart with their new video series, Sharing Space.

The LGBTQ+ nonprofit’s new show will feature a roundtable of LGBTQ+ youth in discussion with adult allies. In their first episode, six trans and nonbinary youth chat with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, as they discuss their various lived experiences. Episodes of Sharing Space will be released quarterly on The Trevor Project’s YouTube channel. Each 20-minute episode will feature a different theme, panel, and special guest.

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly. It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people,” said Radcliffe in a statement. “At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Radcliffe has been a supporter of The Trevor Project since 2009 and was the recipient of the Trevor Hero Award in 2011. Additionally, he filmed a PSA in 2012 to promote the organization’s free, confidential crisis services.

He’s also been quite a vocal supporter of trans rights and has decried Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic viewpoints. In 2020, he penned an open letter on The Trevor Project’s site where he stated, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [J.K. Rowling] or I.”

This series comes at a time where over 400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced within the United States. Many of these bills are targeted towards LGBTQ+ youth, policing their ability to receive gender-affirming services and simply be given the respect of being called by their pronouns.

Photo credit: The Trevor Project

The series’ debut episode will premiere on March 31, which is also Transgender Day of Visibility.