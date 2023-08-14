Coming Out

Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do

By

In the past, it was common enough to connect to queer community through works of art. The coded phrase “do you listen to girl in red” became a way of asking about someone’s sexuality without asking for Gen Z teens struggling to find a safe space to explore their Sapphic identity, and it’s far from the only signifier of queerness that cautious baby queers have used to find out if they’re in safe, accepting company.

That said, you have to find the work first: unless, of course, it finds you.

According to BBC journalist Ellie House, Netflix might just be using AI to predict the queer sexualities of users before they themselves have any idea of their orientation. Part of what made the Netflix algorithm work so well is that it used user engagement in current shows to predict what might appeal to them in the future. And in House’s case, that had dramatic real-world consequences.

RELATED

Barack Obama’s 40-Year-Old Letter Reveals His Bisexual, Nonbinary Arc

Six months before House even thought about questioning her presumed heterosexuality, Netflix started showing her queer content. Did the company know something she didn’t, or did her interest in engaging with queer media help to hasten along her inevitable coming out?

Netflix wasn’t the only culprit: House was recommended queer content by TikTok as well. That might come as less of a surprise, knowing that Gen Z’s hyper-visual learners are far more likely to hit up TikTok than Google for answers to life’s tough questions. But can TikTok tell if someone is queer just by keeping an eye on the content they’re liking?

Netflix probably can. House explains that before she came out as bisexual, Netflix recommended she check out the show “You Me Her,” a Canadian show about a queer group of polyamorous individuals balancing life and love. A few months later, she came out as bisexual.

“It’s not like Netflix ‘turned’ me gay — that’s not how it works — but it felt like it knew something I was still figuring out. What was it about me and the way I interacted with the platform that made it suggest this content?”

Tags: BBC coming out Gen Z Girl in Red identity Netflix Sexuality TikTok
Read More in Identity
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
101
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
The Rubber Flag 
101
The Rubber Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
Joe Morris Is Putting the Black Queer Community First, One Event at a Time
The INTO Interview
Joe Morris Is Putting the Black Queer Community First, One Event at a Time
BY Joshua S. Mackey
TikToker Flyysoulja Comes Out Following Controversial Gay Kiss
Coming Out
TikToker Flyysoulja Comes Out Following Controversial Gay Kiss
BY Henry Giardina
This Doc About Gay Bathhouses is as Eye-Opening as It is Horny
Meet Me at the Bathhouse
This Doc About Gay Bathhouses is as Eye-Opening as It is Horny
BY Henry Giardina
What Does It Mean to be Bigender?
101
What Does It Mean to be Bigender?
BY Eloisa De Farias
The Latest on INTO
Billy Porter’s Beef Is With Anna Wintour Over ‘Vogue’ Cover, Not Harry Styles
Spilled
Billy Porter’s Beef Is With Anna Wintour Over ‘Vogue’ Cover, Not Harry Styles
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Barack Obama’s 40-Year-Old Letter Reveals His Bisexual, Nonbinary Arc
Let Me Be Queer
Barack Obama’s 40-Year-Old Letter Reveals His Bisexual, Nonbinary Arc
BY Jude Cramer
Do You Have Any of These “Icky” Things on Your Dating App Profile?
time for an edit
Do You Have Any of These “Icky” Things on Your Dating App Profile?
BY David Hudson
<i>Heartstopper</i>’s Joe Locke Confirms His Sexuality
Coming Out
Heartstopper’s Joe Locke Confirms His Sexuality
BY Johnny Levanier
A Decade Later, Military Veterans Still Have to Fight Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
Still Silenced
A Decade Later, Military Veterans Still Have to Fight Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
BY Johnny Levanier
Mondaii Is the Rapper You’ll Want to Listen to Every Day of the Week
The INTO Interview
Mondaii Is the Rapper You’ll Want to Listen to Every Day of the Week
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX