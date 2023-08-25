stunning

Queer Muslim Couple’s Joyous Wedding Photos Go Viral

By

A queer couple’s wedding photos have proved a viral hit.

Umairah and Sameera got married in Brixton, South London, a fortnight ago. A beautiful photo of them on the steps of the registry office, along with some of their wedding party, racked up over 40k likes on X.

Umairah wears red and Sameera wears pink.

Umairah (who uses they/her pronouns) spoke exclusively to INTO to explain a bit more their special day. They said the wedding took place on the fifth anniversary of their meeting.

“We met on Tinder, which should be no surprise for a queer couple!

“The wedding day was amazing,” Umairah continued. “I can’t even explain how perfect it was, but we are nothing without the people we love. I think everyone would agree that the food was a highlight.

“We had the wedding ceremony/registry at Lambeth Town Hall then had the wedding lunch at Babur, a Bangladeshi-owned Indian restaurant in Honor Oak, South East London.

A queer Muslim couple get married
(Photo: Supplied)

“What’s the point of waiting?”

Umairah says they and Sameera became engaged in November 2022. At the time, they had no plans for when to marry.

“However, seven weeks before our anniversary we said to ourselves, ‘What’s the point of waiting?,’” Umairah said. “Six weeks before our wedding we gathered 12 of our closest friends and said to them that we’ve decided to get married in six weeks and we need you all to help us pull this off. And they most certainly did.”

But once the decision was made to marry, they also wanted to ensure that their cultures were an essential of their wedding ceremony.

“It was important that we kept our culture, both being South Asian—Bangladesh (Umairah) and India (Sameera)—and Muslim,” Umairah added. “It was a no-brainer that we would do all the cultural traditions that cishet couples do, from draping a curtain of fairy lights over the front of my entire flat to a pre-wedding mehndi (henna) party with the mitai, haldi, and falooda. We even had a henna artist come and put mehndi on all the guests!”

A Muslim couple celebrate their queer wedding
(Photo: Supplied)

And that also meant not sacrificing their queerness, while celebrating traditions.

“Being queer and South Asian, you go through a period of feeling like your culture is not something you can involve with your queerness, but that is untrue. It’s a birthright for us to have the traditions we grew up being assimilated into,” Umairah added. “It was important to both of us to keep the parts of our culture that we are entitled to. I am not alienated from what’s mine: homophobes are alienated from me.”

Queer Muslim, South Asian representation matters

A queer Muslim wedding ceremony
(Photo: Supplied)

Umairah says they were not surprised the photo on the steps of the wedding venue went viral.

“You don’t often see a queer, South Asian, Muslim couple with their visibly Muslim family at their wedding,” Umairah said. “It’s not easy being the people we are and I don’t think you can understand the gravitas of a visibly Muslim mother at her queer child’s wedding and being happy about it, and how that can impact other people who look like us, who love like us, but who unfortunately can’t be who they are without secrecy and a double life.”

“It also helps having a beautiful wedding party,” they added, laughing.

RELATED

Queer Muslims open up about their lives and their struggle for acceptance
Tags: Gay Muslim
Read More in Identity
The Agender Pride Flag 
101
The Agender Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
The History of the Pansexual Pride Flag 
Identity
The History of the Pansexual Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
All About the Gilbert Pride Baker Flag
101
All About the Gilbert Pride Baker Flag
BY Eloisa De Farias
All About the Nonbinary Pride Flag
101
All About the Nonbinary Pride Flag
BY Eloisa De Farias
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
Coming Out
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
BY Henry Giardina
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
101
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
The Latest on INTO
Reneé Rapp on the Broadway co-stars that affected her eating disorder
Healing
Reneé Rapp on the Broadway co-stars that affected her eating disorder
BY Johnny Levanier
Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming
Another Day in Hell
Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming
BY Henry Giardina
Rachel Sennott Fans Think She’s Coded as This Singer
Twinning
Rachel Sennott Fans Think She’s Coded as This Singer
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Riverdale’ Producer Says This Queer Sex Scene Was ‘Too Hot For TV’
Cowards
‘Riverdale’ Producer Says This Queer Sex Scene Was ‘Too Hot For TV’
BY Jude Cramer
Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield
Barbie Battles
Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield
BY Carson Mlnarik
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
INTO Investigates
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
BY Becca Barglowski
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX