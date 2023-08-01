Coming Out

TikToker Flyysoulja Comes Out Following Controversial Gay Kiss

By

If you don’t know who Flyysoulja is, you’re about to learn. As one half of the hip hop act Island Boys, Flyy Soulja recently stunned audiences by kissing his bandmate—and identical twin brother Kodiyakredd—on stage at a recent show. While the kiss did help the duo’s OnlyFans subscription numbers, both men swore that the kiss wasn’t evidence of queerness.

But now, Flyysoulja is singing a different tune: in clips from an interview leaked over the weekend, the TikToker explained that not only does he identify as gay, he identifies as a top.

Yesterday, the singer shot a TikTok video that featured the twin brothers touching each other in a way that felt…well… suffice it to say it’s giving Angelina and James Haven at the 2000 Oscars.

@flyysouljah

#flyysoulja #fyp #kodiyakredd #islandboys

♬ original sound – ereunna2u

Now there’s only one question on everyone’s mind: will Kodiyakredd come out as well? Only time will tell.

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Coming Out Journey
