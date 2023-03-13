Unconstitutional

If You’re a Drag Performer in Texas, You Could Soon Have a Bounty on Your Head

By

Imagine being so pressed about the mere existence of drag shows that you pour all your resources into making sure absolutely no one on Earth has a lick of fun! This could be the new normal in Texas, an already aggressively anti-trans state where a Republican lawmaker hopes to push through a bill that allows citizens to sue performers at any drag show where children are in attendance.

Detractors of the law (sane people) are saying that this could create a problem for the performers, who could have a bounty on their heads simply for showing up to a venue in drag.

It doesn’t matter if children are accompanied by a parent or guardian at a drag show: the simple existence of a child in the audience means that drag performers could end up being hunted for a $5000 bounty simply for doing their job.

The continued targeting of drag performers and drag shows also creates a frightening precedent for the criminalization of day-to-day leisure activities for queer and trans people in the state. As activist Erin Reed puts it, the bill could “ban a trans person [from] singing karaoke” in public. It could even extend to the barring of trans performers from doing shows in the state.

The real kicker? The bill defines drag in a way that makes it nearly indistinguishable from transness. If it becomes not only illegal but profitable to legislate against any “performer [who] exhibits a gender that is different than the performer’s gender recorded at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers,” existing as trans in Texas will mean having a literal bounty on one’s head.

