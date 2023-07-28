Heroes

In Her Final Years, Sinéad O’Connor Donated Clothes and Makeup to the Trans Community

By

On Wednesday, we learned of the death of the queer Irish musician and activist Sinéad O’Connor at the age of 56. After a lifetime of being ostracized and shunned by the music industry and ridiculed for her public struggles with mental illness, O’Connor had retreated, for the final years of her life, to the small Irish village of Knockananna. While there, she mourned the recent death of her son Shane, the subject of a painful custody battle. She made friends with locals and became part of the community. She also arranged, in 2021, to donate a large quantity of unused makeup to the Irish trans community.

RELATED

D. Smith Wants You To Know There is No Shame in ‘Kokomo City’

According to Noah Halpin, founder of the grassroots trans organization This is Me, O’Connor made contact years ago to help distribute makeup to folks that needed it.

According to another user, O’Connor also donated her clothes to trans women in the community.

O’Connor, who informally came out as queer in 2005, also converted to Islam in 2018. Despite her struggles with loneliness and suicidal ideation, she found time to give everything she had to the members of the queer community that needed it most.

Tags: Trans Rights
Read More in Culture
What Does It Mean to be Gynosexual?
101
What Does It Mean to be Gynosexual?
BY Eloisa De Farias
Adore Delano Shares Her “Euphoria” After Coming Out as Trans
Coming Out
Adore Delano Shares Her “Euphoria” After Coming Out as Trans
BY Johnny Levanier
<em>Nothing Compares</em> and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
RIP
Nothing Compares and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
BY Henry Giardina
Where to Start with the Queer Cinematic Canon
Life Compass
Where to Start with the Queer Cinematic Canon
BY Henry Giardina
This Iconic Gay Sopranos Character is Now Available in Doll Form
Gabagay
This Iconic Gay Sopranos Character is Now Available in Doll Form
BY Henry Giardina
What Does It Mean to Be Demiromantic? 
101
What Does It Mean to Be Demiromantic? 
BY Eloisa De Farias
The Latest on INTO
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
Doll Week
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
BY Henry Giardina & Alani Vargas
Peruvian Theater Director Ricardo Morán and His Fight to Register His Children
The INTO Interview
Peruvian Theater Director Ricardo Morán and His Fight to Register His Children
BY Jacob Kessler
D. Smith Wants You To Know There is No Shame in ‘Kokomo City’
The Into Interview
D. Smith Wants You To Know There is No Shame in ‘Kokomo City’
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
People are Not Happy About the <i>Polly Pocket</i> Movie for One Important Reason
No Thanks
People are Not Happy About the Polly Pocket Movie for One Important Reason
BY Henry Giardina
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
Performative Activism Alert
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
BY Johnny Levanier
What We Can Expect from “Heartstopper” Season 2
Be Still My Heart
What We Can Expect from “Heartstopper” Season 2
BY Johnny Levanier
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
Coming Soon
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX