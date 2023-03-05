Jennifer Coolidge is Showing Up in Gay Porn Intros Now?

Jennifer Coolidge is a certified gay icon, and we knew this long before “White Lotus” came along. Today, Tonya’s icon status has never been more secure: she just showed up in a porn intro.

I mean, that’s basically the gay equivalent of an EGOT. She can retire now. We were never worthy.

All this came to our attention after one especially observant Twitter user pointed out that a porno featuring two twinks (Eli and Tyler of “Eli Enjoys Tyler”, a Corbin Fisher production) starts with an intro featuring the twinks in question watching a clip of Jennifer Coolidge talking about the resilience of the gays. And if that doesn’t get you in the mood, I don’t know what does!

this porn intro is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqmoNdIjud — matt (@computer_gay) March 4, 2023

“Gays just know how to do stuff,” Coolidge says in a clip from the Michael Urie/Philemon Chambers 2021 Netflix vehicle Single All the Way. “They’re survivors. And for some reason, they’re all obsessed with me.”

Honestly, all I heard were facts.

“She’s right,” Eli says to Tyler (or Tyler to Eli?) after the clip ends. “Gays do know how to do stuff.” The two kiss. Fade to f*cking.

This development comes right after Coolidge’s incredible Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers-inspired W Magazine feature. Honestly, will this woman ever stop giving the gays life? Can we rest for a moment??

something about Jennifer Coolidge in this Power Ranger editorial for WMag is so pleasing to me 😭 pic.twitter.com/EjwoJQcBJX — Thaddy ☆ (@ItsHippyPotter) March 1, 2023

The answer is a firm “no.”