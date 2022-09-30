JK Rowling Fans Asked For “Proof” of Her Transphobia. Trans Twitter Responded in Full Force

Being trans is exhausting for more than a few reasons. Even more exhausting is the fact that certain public figures who have built their identities around transphobia in a last-ditch attempt to stay relevant in recent years remain, in large part, unaffected by their decision. Why is that, you ask? Well, it’s because cis people, no matter how deranged, as still seen as more respectable and trustworthy than the trans folks they harass daily.

Take for instance JK Rowling, a woman who lives in a literal castle and still complains that trans people asking for basic rights are “bullying” her just for standing up for themselves.

Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books mean a lot to many readers, and because of this, trans folks are routinely gaslit as to the extent of Rowling’s transphobia. But those of us who are keeping score are really keeping score.

For instance, yesterday on Twitter, someone had the bad sense to ask what Rowling had done that was actually transphobic in response to a tweet from trans actress Nicole Maines.

Jk Rowling, being one one the most prominent, wealthiest people alive, has had every opportunity to educate herself on the reality of transgender people. Instead, she doubles down on hateful rhetoric and spreads lies and misinformation. She should have her platform taken away. pic.twitter.com/QgUEWtjG4D — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) September 28, 2022

And boy oh boy did the receipts show up in full force.

‘Can you name one thing that J.K. Rowling said that was transphobic?’ Sure. Her own tweet okay? pic.twitter.com/GXW2RcCWPA — Margaret Gel (@icze4r) September 30, 2022

That time you repeatedly promoted this store selling transphobic merchandise?https://t.co/wiUha58YK7 — Joelle Tungus (@TungusBusko) September 29, 2022

Here you gohttps://t.co/t7xu8dcLCm — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) September 29, 2022

Are we allowed to look at this, Jo? pic.twitter.com/gEvZJFaFdo — 🏳️‍⚧️💙Lady Emily💙🥳 caffeine, chaos, & Bluey (@EmilyBanting1) September 29, 2022

It didn’t take long for Rowling herself to respond, in a tweet that she probably thought was a brilliant clapback. To the rest of us, it merely read as unhinged.

It’s like when Joseph Smith found the golden plates and nobody else was allowed to look at them. pic.twitter.com/kLMkmIIgsZ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2022

Ah yes, trans people and Mormons…what a perfect…parallel…?

Mormon kids, crafting their Hermione Halloween costumes for the ward trunk or treat: It’s leviosa, not leviosaaaa! Rowling: The people who say I stoke transphobia are opportunistic charlatans just like the founder of the Mormon Church. pic.twitter.com/g0WkzVLiuJ — Meg Conley (@_megconley) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Maya Forstater, the British TERF who Rowling outed herself in defense of years ago, is busy railing against a children’s book. Because of course she is.

In some Extremely British news Maya Forstater, a prominent “Gender Critical” anti-trans outrage merchant and friend of JK “Yes, Her Again” Rowling, is attacking a library on Twitter for having a non-gendered alien storyteller character. The character, Tala, is not even trans. pic.twitter.com/vhQmiEsfSm — Bad Writing Takes 🖊️🏳️‍🌈 (@BadWritingTakes) September 29, 2022

Ah yes, that great civil rights issue defining the 21st century: cartoon aliens not having genitals.

The Daily Telegraph have given nearly half a page to Maya Forstater’s drama over a cartoon alien not having genitals. Not even a Daily Telegraph reporter would put their name to this nonsense pic.twitter.com/LnI7lCDcti — Lee Hurley (@WeeMelter) September 30, 2022

Little known fact: Maya Forstater was a founder member of @LetToysBeToys – at one time she would have championed the abolishing of gendered characters for children. Jump to 2022 and she’s claiming it’s a “child protection issue” 😳 This is what ‘GC’ radicalisation does to you! pic.twitter.com/BrTwgDrsU2 — Helen🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) September 30, 2022

in which i tell maya forstater to touch some grass https://t.co/HyAqpvGWPI — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) September 30, 2022

This is what happens when you’re so boring you have no choice but to lean on transmisogyny as your entire identity.

maya forstater is mad about bears now? does she even have a fucking life? im convinced terfs don’t have lives. transphobia is all they have. it’s their little club. — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) September 30, 2022