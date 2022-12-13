JK Rowling Starts a Trans Exclusionary Therapy Service Out of Spite

If you’re looking for evidence of just how petty TERFs can be, look no further than JK Rowling’s latest move. The “Harry Potter” author recently established Beira’s Place, a “women-only” support service for survivors of sexual violence.

Seems totally fine, right?

Sure, except when you consider that she’s doing it as a spiteful, hateful act aimed at trans women in the hopes of framing them as sexual predators. So you know, just another page out of the JK Rowling playbook.

JK Rowling is ontologically evil pic.twitter.com/zdsqDAacGV — Victoria 🎀 🦃 (@EuphoriTori) December 13, 2022

It’s especially concerning when you take into account the fact that TERFs recently shut down a rape crisis center in Edinburgh for daring to include trans women:

Perhaps one of the most sinister moves I’ve seen from UK transphobes, and that is saying something. An utterly cynical move by JK Rowling that should be viewed in the context of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre being inundated with threats by anti-trans activists. pic.twitter.com/XPmZRYY3as — Cathy Brennan (@TownTattle) December 12, 2022

It’s also important to note that Beira’s Place isn’t a rape crisis center: it’s a therapy service.

A lot of people are claiming that JK Rowling’s new therapy service (its not a crisis center) exists to solely exclude trans women. Instead there’s a bigger goal. Like other support services set up by the right, this is to get people at their lowest point and radicalise them. — Beth 🏳️‍⚧️🍉☂💜 (@pickle_bee) December 12, 2022

And she’s populating it with fellow TERFs.

JK Rowling has set up a trans exclusionary service who provide “support and advocacy” for sexual assault victims board members include Rhona Hotchkiss, a prison governor whose prison was condemned by inspectors for the frequent abuse of women prisoners by her staff pic.twitter.com/Pi2V60Als5 — sinéad 🏳️‍🌈♀️ (@solidsnade) December 12, 2022

Suffice it to say, it’s not looking good.

TERF squad is giving this exact vibe pic.twitter.com/vRZOnQaPb6 — Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) December 12, 2022

It also feels worth mentioning that this new service owned and funded by JK Rowling is not registered with the Charity Commission, there appears to be no body they are registered with to provide oversight, nobody to hold them accountable should things go badly. https://t.co/7jeiMyxf94 — Mark! The Herald Angel Sing (@MarkGComedyUK) December 12, 2022

Rowling continues to use her wealth and influence to demonize trans women specifically.

For Rowling, it’s not just okay to assume entire marginalized groups are dangerous, it’s important. That’s what she’s saying, which she constantly practices in her behavior. She is a fascist. https://t.co/me9qnI54lj — Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) December 12, 2022

JK Rowling says the ‘gender debate’ is a ‘living nightmare for women’. I assume she means the cis women it doesn’t impact at all rather than the trans women she targets regularly. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/eX3fOnEn0n — Lee Hurley (@WeeMelter) December 13, 2022

And wouldn’t you know it, she didn’t even bother to set up any kind of security measure.

JK Rowling has launched and is funding an abuse refuge that openly bars trans people. The website for this refuge is marked as insecure on 2 browsers we tried. This can mean that the site is hackable and information submitted through the contact form isn’t secured. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/IKd2dTu7QM — What The Trans!? 🐀 (@WhatTheTrans) December 12, 2022