Voldemort Strikes Again

JK Rowling Starts a Trans Exclusionary Therapy Service Out of Spite

By

If you’re looking for evidence of just how petty TERFs can be, look no further than JK Rowling’s latest move. The “Harry Potter” author recently established Beira’s Place, a “women-only” support service for survivors of sexual violence.

Seems totally fine, right?

Sure, except when you consider that she’s doing it as a spiteful, hateful act aimed at trans women in the hopes of framing them as sexual predators. So you know, just another page out of the JK Rowling playbook.

It’s especially concerning when you take into account the fact that TERFs recently shut down a rape crisis center in Edinburgh for daring to include trans women:

It’s also important to note that Beira’s Place isn’t a rape crisis center: it’s a therapy service.

And she’s populating it with fellow TERFs.

Suffice it to say, it’s not looking good.

Rowling continues to use her wealth and influence to demonize trans women specifically.

And wouldn’t you know it, she didn’t even bother to set up any kind of security measure.

Tags: Beira's Place, JK Rowling, TERF, trans exclusionary, transmisogyny, UK
Read More
A Series of Rivers Cuomo Tweets Has Everyone’s Eyebrows Raised
Huh?
A Series of Rivers Cuomo Tweets Has Everyone’s Eyebrows Raised
BY Henry Giardina
Lindsay Lohan’s Split Selves
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Lindsay Lohan’s Split Selves
BY B.L. Panther
From <I>Everything Everywhere All at Once</I> to <I>The White Lotus</I>, Here Are the 80th Golden Globe Awards Nominees
Awards Season
From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, Here Are the 80th Golden Globe Awards Nominees
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX