Julia Fox is Exploring Her “Gay Bone”

Even if Julia Fox may not be full-on gay, she definitely has a “gay bone.” And according to a recent interview, she’s not afraid to use it.

In a promo for her upcoming appearance on variety show Ziwe (hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh), the actress and model opened up about her sexuality.

i asked julia fox about dating men… new episodes premiere november 18th pic.twitter.com/IPMh13nMwK — ziwe (@ziwe) November 16, 2022

Ziwe began by asking whether Fox is currently seeing anyone. “No,” she replies. “Why would I wanna waste my time?”

Rightly sensing the frustration might be related to men, Ziwe broaches the idea of dating a woman. “I have been thinking about it a lot recently,” Fox said. “Because I do think I have a gay bone, and I need to explore that a little bit more. Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

The conversation quickly turns to race, as Fox adds, “I can find love in all places—and all races.” At the same time, she counters, “They are all equally horrible—all men.”

The Uncut Gems star famously dated Ye (formerly Kanye West) for six weeks earlier this year. She told ES, “I tapped out at the first red flag.” (For me, that red flag would have been somewhere around the “slavery was a choice” era.) Fox added that she was proud for leaving him when she did, considering her 1-year-old son Valentino. “Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she said.

Given that recent history, it’s probably no surprise Fox is rethinking all sorts of things, including her sexuality. Of course, it’s important to point out that Ziwe’s interviews have a strong satirical bent: questions range from earnest to purposefully outrageous. Asking Fox whether she would date a woman seems to fall under the former category, coming across as purely conversational.

While not outright proof that Fox is family, now we know that she has some kind of gay bone. But if that’s not enough your sapphic fantasies, maybe another clip of Fox treating the camera like her “little slave piggy” can tide you over.

julia fox talks to the camera as if it was her “slave piggy” during her dominatrix days on ziwe teaser pic.twitter.com/kDUlsa2PAy — julia fox fan updates (@juliafoxsource) November 16, 2022



The full episode featuring Julia Fox—titled “Men!”—will premiere on Showtime when season two of Ziwe returns on November 18.